Molbio Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33125GA2000PLC002909 and registration number is 002909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 971.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.