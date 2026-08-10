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Molbio Diagnostics Share Price

Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Molbio Diagnostics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 10, 2026 and will close on Aug 12, 2026. The price band has been set at 768.00-807.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Molbio Diagnostics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Molbio Diagnostics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		-0.132.1910.4724.0526.2621.2817.44
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.59-1.365.685.94-14.0822.4130.04
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.651.651.651.651.650.550.33
Fortis Healthcare		1.071.210.297.166.4443.431.98
Aster DM Quality Care		5.7811.5617.1552.0349.8340.0640.42
Global Health		3.5611.5421.2425.392.2828.2128.51
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-7.1-4.733.567.998.5123.1328.95
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.80.6413.0325.4314.0329.7627.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1.3916.8217.0833.6821.0917.62-0.14
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2814.3120.1618.8722.9910.796.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.058.7819.3335.536.0112.9528.16
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.51.895.6535.7428.1442.9716.85
Park Medi World		-0.146.717.0284.0497.5325.4714.59
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.312.522.4912.6712.1717.31-4.2
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.4110.9128.1628.2315.0914.178.28
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.696.5211.9321.1110.1926.0321.5
Thyrocare Technologies		4.1915.632446.5335.3246.646.12
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.368.20.9629.3823.2837.6421.13
Nephrocare Health Services		1.838.5427.3831.5647.313.788.05

Source: Dion Global

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About Molbio Diagnostics

Molbio Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33125GA2000PLC002909 and registration number is 002909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 971.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sriram Natarajan
    Executive Chairman & CEO
  • Dr. Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair
    Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
  • Mr. Sangeetha Sriram
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Arun Kumar Jha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Balram Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nupur Garg
    Independent Director

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