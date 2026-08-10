Molbio Diagnostics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 10, 2026 and will close on Aug 12, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹768.00-807.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|-0.13
|2.19
|10.47
|24.05
|26.26
|21.28
|17.44
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.59
|-1.36
|5.68
|5.94
|-14.08
|22.41
|30.04
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|0.55
|0.33
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.07
|1.21
|0.29
|7.16
|6.44
|43.4
|31.98
|Aster DM Quality Care
|5.78
|11.56
|17.15
|52.03
|49.83
|40.06
|40.42
|Global Health
|3.56
|11.54
|21.24
|25.39
|2.28
|28.21
|28.51
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-7.1
|-4.73
|3.56
|7.99
|8.51
|23.13
|28.95
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.8
|0.64
|13.03
|25.43
|14.03
|29.76
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1.39
|16.82
|17.08
|33.68
|21.09
|17.62
|-0.14
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.28
|14.31
|20.16
|18.87
|22.99
|10.79
|6.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.05
|8.78
|19.33
|35.53
|6.01
|12.95
|28.16
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.5
|1.89
|5.65
|35.74
|28.14
|42.97
|16.85
|Park Medi World
|-0.14
|6.7
|17.02
|84.04
|97.53
|25.47
|14.59
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.31
|2.52
|2.49
|12.67
|12.17
|17.31
|-4.2
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.41
|10.91
|28.16
|28.23
|15.09
|14.17
|8.28
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.69
|6.52
|11.93
|21.11
|10.19
|26.03
|21.5
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.19
|15.63
|24
|46.53
|35.32
|46.64
|6.12
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.36
|8.2
|0.96
|29.38
|23.28
|37.64
|21.13
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.83
|8.54
|27.38
|31.56
|47.3
|13.78
|8.05
Source: Dion Global
Molbio Diagnostics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33125GA2000PLC002909 and registration number is 002909. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 971.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global