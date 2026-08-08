Here's the live share price of Moksh Ornaments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Moksh Ornaments
|9.84
|-5.88
|-19.87
|-17.78
|-18.15
|-3.01
|-16.54
|Titan Company
|1.35
|7.32
|14.71
|16.05
|44.66
|19.37
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.03
|70.91
|47.46
|38.63
|2.60
|51.50
|55.42
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.93
|-17.23
|28.33
|41.72
|168.91
|67.17
|64.78
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-0.21
|40.69
|62.01
|81.97
|49.18
|14.26
|8.33
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.76
|25.19
|44.73
|105.75
|152.86
|202.28
|99.98
|PC Jeweller
|5.51
|3.83
|3.17
|-6.60
|-30.01
|52.68
|32.86
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.10
|12.84
|-9.63
|9.13
|16.62
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.57
|18.81
|13.12
|9.43
|13.98
|25.44
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.75
|10.43
|19.13
|22.09
|37.48
|56.09
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.52
|50.57
|33.25
|11.18
|-12.55
|60.67
|44.79
|Rajesh Exports
|-1.54
|-14.29
|-31.63
|-53.88
|-53.62
|-45.52
|-32.81
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.71
|2.37
|7.57
|-0.17
|26.21
|8.07
|4.77
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.21
|37.39
|84.36
|62.32
|39.76
|43.65
|27.62
|Shanti Gold International
|3.09
|2.91
|-2.39
|1.27
|-0.77
|-0.77
|-0.46
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|19.41
|23.82
|11.64
|24.17
|24.17
|7.48
|4.42
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.83
|-6.37
|5.36
|-10.23
|-26.41
|10.47
|6.16
|Renaissance Global
|5.06
|1.97
|10.57
|-1.75
|10.32
|7.49
|-2.43
|Utssav CZ Gold Jewels
|-0.58
|13.01
|102.24
|131.77
|156.86
|64.57
|34.84
|Asian Star Company
|-0.32
|-4.81
|-8.68
|-5.11
|-5.11
|-1.73
|-1.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Moksh Ornaments has declined 18.15% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.66%), Kalyan Jewellers India (2.60%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Moksh Ornaments has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.15
|10.36
|10
|10.51
|10.47
|20
|11.03
|10.8
|50
|11.57
|11.34
|100
|11.56
|11.8
|200
|12.86
|12.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Moksh Ornaments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding rose to 4.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Moksh Ornaments fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36996MH2012PLC233562 and registration number is 233562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 678.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moksh Ornaments is ₹11.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Moksh Ornaments is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Moksh Ornaments is ₹92.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Moksh Ornaments are ₹11.31 and ₹10.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moksh Ornaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moksh Ornaments is ₹16.65 and 52-week low of Moksh Ornaments is ₹8.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Moksh Ornaments has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -5.88% for the past month, -19.87% over 3 months, -18.15% over 1 year, -3.01% across 3 years, and -16.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moksh Ornaments are 9.39 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global