MOKSH ORNAMENTS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹13.05 Closed
0.380.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Moksh Ornaments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹13.20
₹13.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.55₹15.75
₹13.05
Open Price
₹13.20
Prev. Close
₹13.00
Volume
1,61,371

Moksh Ornaments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.2
  • R213.3
  • R313.4
  • Pivot
    13.1
  • S113
  • S212.9
  • S312.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.0712.96
  • 1014.1513.03
  • 2014.2712.98
  • 5014.6112.35
  • 10016.3311.8
  • 20020.0312.36

Moksh Ornaments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Moksh Ornaments Ltd. Share Holdings

Moksh Ornaments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Moksh Ornaments Ltd.

Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36996MH2012PLC233562 and registration number is 233562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amrit Jawanmal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jawanmal M Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Amrit Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hardik Pravinbhai Makwana
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirali Haresh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. MitwaNayan Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Moksh Ornaments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Moksh Ornaments Ltd.?

The market cap of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is ₹70.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Moksh Ornaments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is 11.04 and PB ratio of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Moksh Ornaments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is ₹13.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moksh Ornaments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moksh Ornaments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is ₹8.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

