Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36996MH2012PLC233562 and registration number is 233562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is ₹70.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is 11.04 and PB ratio of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is ₹13.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moksh Ornaments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is ₹8.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.