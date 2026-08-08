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Moksh Ornaments Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOKSH ORNAMENTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Moksh Ornaments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.05 Closed
-0.81₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Moksh Ornaments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.77₹11.31
₹11.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.11₹16.65
₹11.05
Open Price
₹11.31
Prev. Close
₹11.14
Volume
84,652

Source: Dion Global

Moksh Ornaments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Moksh Ornaments		9.84-5.88-19.87-17.78-18.15-3.01-16.54
Titan Company		1.357.3214.7116.0544.6619.3722.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.0370.9147.4638.632.6051.5055.42
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.93-17.2328.3341.72168.9167.1764.78
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-0.2140.6962.0181.9749.1814.268.33
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.7625.1944.73105.75152.86202.2899.98
PC Jeweller		5.513.833.17-6.60-30.0152.6832.86
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1012.84-9.639.1316.62-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.5718.8113.129.4313.9825.4413.92
Goldiam International		-0.7510.4319.1322.0937.4856.0928.85
D P Abhushan		9.5250.5733.2511.18-12.5560.6744.79
Rajesh Exports		-1.54-14.29-31.63-53.88-53.62-45.52-32.81
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.712.377.57-0.1726.218.074.77
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.2137.3984.3662.3239.7643.6527.62
Shanti Gold International		3.092.91-2.391.27-0.77-0.77-0.46
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		19.4123.8211.6424.1724.177.484.42
Motisons Jewellers		-1.83-6.375.36-10.23-26.4110.476.16
Renaissance Global		5.061.9710.57-1.7510.327.49-2.43
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels		-0.5813.01102.24131.77156.8664.5734.84
Asian Star Company		-0.32-4.81-8.68-5.11-5.11-1.73-1.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Moksh Ornaments has declined 18.15% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.66%), Kalyan Jewellers India (2.60%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Moksh Ornaments has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.42%).

Moksh Ornaments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Moksh Ornaments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.1510.36
1010.5110.47
2011.0310.8
5011.5711.34
10011.5611.8
20012.8612.51

Source: Dion Global

Moksh Ornaments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Moksh Ornaments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding rose to 4.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Moksh Ornaments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Moksh Ornaments fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Moksh Ornaments

Moksh Ornaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36996MH2012PLC233562 and registration number is 233562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 678.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amrit Jawanmalji Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Amritlal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Neville Sheriyar Irani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddarth Sanghi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nirali Haresh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mitwa Nayan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejraj Mithalal Jain Ganna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hardik Pravinbhai Makwana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Moksh Ornaments Share Price

What is the share price of Moksh Ornaments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moksh Ornaments is ₹11.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Moksh Ornaments?

The Moksh Ornaments is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Moksh Ornaments?

The market cap of Moksh Ornaments is ₹92.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Moksh Ornaments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Moksh Ornaments are ₹11.31 and ₹10.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moksh Ornaments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moksh Ornaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moksh Ornaments is ₹16.65 and 52-week low of Moksh Ornaments is ₹8.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Moksh Ornaments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Moksh Ornaments has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -5.88% for the past month, -19.87% over 3 months, -18.15% over 1 year, -3.01% across 3 years, and -16.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Moksh Ornaments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moksh Ornaments are 9.39 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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