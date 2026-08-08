What is the share price of Moksh Ornaments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moksh Ornaments is ₹11.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Moksh Ornaments? The Moksh Ornaments is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Moksh Ornaments? The market cap of Moksh Ornaments is ₹92.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Moksh Ornaments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Moksh Ornaments are ₹11.31 and ₹10.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moksh Ornaments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moksh Ornaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moksh Ornaments is ₹16.65 and 52-week low of Moksh Ornaments is ₹8.11 as on .

How has the Moksh Ornaments performed historically in terms of returns? The Moksh Ornaments has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, -5.88% for the past month, -19.87% over 3 months, -18.15% over 1 year, -3.01% across 3 years, and -16.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Moksh Ornaments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moksh Ornaments are 9.39 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global