Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|5.75
|-4.17
|-18.58
|-22.69
|-32.35
|-97.19
|2.29
|11.61
|27.91
|41.19
|-25.82
|168.04
|45.49
|4.35
|-4.00
|11.91
|37.64
|-4.04
|341.00
|85.41
|2.70
|-4.43
|-2.70
|4.84
|-27.93
|-34.03
|-34.03
|-12.16
|-19.20
|-19.03
|-21.19
|153.64
|507.94
|145.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Mohota Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1946PLC005261 and registration number is 005261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹6.77 Cr as on May 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mohota Industries Ltd. is -2.41 and PB ratio of Mohota Industries Ltd. is 0.05 as on May 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on May 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohota Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹6.75 and 52-week low of Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on May 29, 2023.