What is the Market Cap of Mohota Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹6.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mohota Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mohota Industries Ltd. is -2.41 and PB ratio of Mohota Industries Ltd. is 0.05 as on .

What is the share price of Mohota Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on .