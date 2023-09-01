Follow Us

Mohota Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MOHOTA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Composite Mills | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.60 Closed
00
As on May 29, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mohota Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.20₹4.60
₹4.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹6.75
₹4.60
Open Price
₹4.40
Prev. Close
₹4.60
Volume
0

Mohota Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.73
  • R24.87
  • R35.13
  • Pivot
    4.47
  • S14.33
  • S24.07
  • S33.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.474.4
  • 105.784.42
  • 205.994.64
  • 506.545.31
  • 1007.746.15
  • 2007.847.09

Mohota Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.75-4.17-18.58-22.69-32.35-97.19
2.2911.6127.9141.19-25.82168.0445.49
4.35-4.0011.9137.64-4.04341.0085.41
2.70-4.43-2.704.84-27.93-34.03-34.03
-12.16-19.20-19.03-21.19153.64507.94145.51

Mohota Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Mohota Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Mohota Industries Ltd.

Mohota Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1946PLC005261 and registration number is 005261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Mohota
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Mohota
    Director
  • Mr. Krishnakant P Tekriwal
    Director
  • Mr. Likhit Masram
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Raghunandan Paliwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Sanjay Mohota
    Director

FAQs on Mohota Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mohota Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹6.77 Cr as on May 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mohota Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mohota Industries Ltd. is -2.41 and PB ratio of Mohota Industries Ltd. is 0.05 as on May 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Mohota Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on May 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohota Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohota Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹6.75 and 52-week low of Mohota Industries Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on May 29, 2023.

