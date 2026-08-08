What is the share price of Mohite Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohite Industries is ₹2.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Mohite Industries? The Mohite Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mohite Industries? The market cap of Mohite Industries is ₹55.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mohite Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohite Industries are ₹2.80 and ₹2.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohite Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohite Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohite Industries is ₹3.96 and 52-week low of Mohite Industries is ₹1.81 as on .

How has the Mohite Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Mohite Industries has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, -6.76% for the past month, 8.66% over 3 months, 7.81% over 1 year, 2.01% across 3 years, and 6.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mohite Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohite Industries are 15.32 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global