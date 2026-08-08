Here's the live share price of Mohite Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mohite Industries
|4.55
|-6.76
|8.66
|9.09
|7.81
|2.01
|6.49
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mohite Industries has gained 7.81% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Mohite Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.58
|2.67
|10
|2.65
|2.68
|20
|2.75
|2.71
|50
|2.66
|2.69
|100
|2.57
|2.67
|200
|2.73
|2.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mohite Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Mohite Industries - Integrated Governance Report For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Under SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Mohite Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Mohite Industries - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 24, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Mohite Industries - Clarification sought from Mohite Industries Ltd
|Jun 17, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Mohite Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
Mohite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108MH1990PLC058774 and registration number is 058774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohite Industries is ₹2.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mohite Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mohite Industries is ₹55.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohite Industries are ₹2.80 and ₹2.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohite Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohite Industries is ₹3.96 and 52-week low of Mohite Industries is ₹1.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mohite Industries has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, -6.76% for the past month, 8.66% over 3 months, 7.81% over 1 year, 2.01% across 3 years, and 6.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohite Industries are 15.32 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global