MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mohite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108MH1990PLC058774 and registration number is 058774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mohite Industries Ltd. is ₹52.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mohite Industries Ltd. is 21.96 and PB ratio of Mohite Industries Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohite Industries Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohite Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohite Industries Ltd. is ₹33.44 and 52-week low of Mohite Industries Ltd. is ₹16.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.