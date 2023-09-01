Follow Us

Mohite Industries Ltd. Share Price

MOHITE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.00 Closed
-0.69-0.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mohite Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.88₹26.26
₹26.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.20₹33.44
₹26.00
Open Price
₹26.26
Prev. Close
₹26.18
Volume
309

Mohite Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.55
  • R227.09
  • R327.93
  • Pivot
    25.71
  • S125.17
  • S224.33
  • S323.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.1525.38
  • 1024.0525.53
  • 2024.1625.76
  • 5023.8925.7
  • 10022.1624.77
  • 20022.4923.52

Mohite Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.800.04-11.8947.643.79182.61113.11
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Mohite Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Mohite Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mohite Industries Ltd.

Mohite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108MH1990PLC058774 and registration number is 058774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shivaji Ramchandra Mohite
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Monika Shivaji Mohite
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay S Bhide
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nikhil Vijay Nawandhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhushan Madhukar Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Annasaheb Dhondiba More
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mohite Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mohite Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Mohite Industries Ltd. is ₹52.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mohite Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mohite Industries Ltd. is 21.96 and PB ratio of Mohite Industries Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mohite Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohite Industries Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohite Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohite Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohite Industries Ltd. is ₹33.44 and 52-week low of Mohite Industries Ltd. is ₹16.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

