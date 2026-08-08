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Mohite Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOHITE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Mohite Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.76 Closed
0.73₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mohite Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.70₹2.80
₹2.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.81₹3.96
₹2.76
Open Price
₹2.80
Prev. Close
₹2.74
Volume
16,248

Source: Dion Global

Mohite Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mohite Industries		4.55-6.768.669.097.812.016.49
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mohite Industries has gained 7.81% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Mohite Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Mohite Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mohite Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.582.67
102.652.68
202.752.71
502.662.69
1002.572.67
2002.732.84

Source: Dion Global

Mohite Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mohite Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mohite Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTMohite Industries - Integrated Governance Report For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Under SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
Jul 13, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTMohite Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTMohite Industries - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 24, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTMohite Industries - Clarification sought from Mohite Industries Ltd
Jun 17, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTMohite Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Mohite Industries

Mohite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108MH1990PLC058774 and registration number is 058774. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shivaji Ramchandra Mohite
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay Shamrao Bhide
    Whole Time Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nikhil Vijay Nawandhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhushan Madhukar Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Annasaheb Dhondiba More
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mohite Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mohite Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohite Industries is ₹2.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mohite Industries?

The Mohite Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mohite Industries?

The market cap of Mohite Industries is ₹55.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mohite Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohite Industries are ₹2.80 and ₹2.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohite Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohite Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohite Industries is ₹3.96 and 52-week low of Mohite Industries is ₹1.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mohite Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mohite Industries has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, -6.76% for the past month, 8.66% over 3 months, 7.81% over 1 year, 2.01% across 3 years, and 6.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mohite Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohite Industries are 15.32 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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