What is the share price of Mohit Paper Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Paper Mills is ₹28.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Mohit Paper Mills? The Mohit Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mohit Paper Mills? The market cap of Mohit Paper Mills is ₹39.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mohit Paper Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohit Paper Mills are ₹28.50 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohit Paper Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Paper Mills is ₹38.79 and 52-week low of Mohit Paper Mills is ₹23.75 as on .

How has the Mohit Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Mohit Paper Mills has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 6.7% for the past month, -4.36% over 3 months, -9.26% over 1 year, 10.98% across 3 years, and 21.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mohit Paper Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohit Paper Mills are 5.70 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global