Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MOHIT PAPER MILLS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.18 Closed
1.940.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹25.49
₹25.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.26₹25.90
₹25.18
Open Price
₹24.00
Prev. Close
₹24.70
Volume
1,998

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.78
  • R226.38
  • R327.27
  • Pivot
    24.89
  • S124.29
  • S223.4
  • S322.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.424.36
  • 1018.3724.01
  • 2017.7823.2
  • 5018.2321.78
  • 10016.8820.74
  • 20016.1819.66

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.6122.8330.8134.8739.89246.8393.54
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093DL1992PLC116600 and registration number is 116600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Rajput
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shubhi Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anju Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Tyagi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rachit Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹35.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is 5.9 and PB ratio of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹25.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹25.90 and 52-week low of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹16.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data