Here's the live share price of Mohit Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mohit Paper Mills
|5.28
|7.26
|-2.13
|-5
|-10.94
|10.98
|21.92
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|2.47
|-7.03
|-2.98
|-25.78
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|8.9
|1.99
|17.99
|10.05
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|10.95
|14.75
|36.53
|21.67
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-11
|-57.26
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|3.5
|-12.95
|-7.36
|-13.36
|-4.84
|2.6
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-1.64
|-13.6
|-12.08
|-21.32
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.51
|0.22
|9.91
|1.19
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|19.03
|14.56
|19.43
|-24.3
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|34.36
|8.47
|25.18
|47.3
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|15.53
|7.95
|-3.42
|-24.89
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|23.92
|32.37
|24.94
|19.52
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|17.99
|-10.89
|0.14
|-21.71
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|1.07
|-7.73
|19.12
|85.78
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|17.86
|5.06
|8.8
|0
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|12.18
|-4.34
|-13.06
|-33.18
|-25.26
|-10
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-5.26
|-11.81
|-40.2
|-48.5
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-2.17
|-25.1
|-21.98
|-59.46
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|8.74
|-9.69
|-10.13
|-18.57
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|11.27
|-5.33
|3.15
|-31.95
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mohit Paper Mills has declined 10.94% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Mohit Paper Mills has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.39
|27.18
|10
|27.7
|27.37
|20
|27.54
|27.49
|50
|27.92
|27.78
|100
|28.14
|28.24
|200
|29.5
|29.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mohit Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|Mohit Paper Mill - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Mohit Paper Mill - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Mohit Paper Mill - Notice To Shareholders W.R.T Opening Of Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialization Of Physical Secu
|May 28, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Mohit Paper Mill - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
|May 28, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Mohit Paper Mill - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated May 28, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093DL1992PLC116600 and registration number is 116600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Paper Mills is ₹28.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mohit Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mohit Paper Mills is ₹39.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohit Paper Mills are ₹28.50 and ₹28.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Paper Mills is ₹38.79 and 52-week low of Mohit Paper Mills is ₹23.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mohit Paper Mills has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 6.7% for the past month, -4.36% over 3 months, -9.26% over 1 year, 10.98% across 3 years, and 21.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohit Paper Mills are 5.70 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global