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Mohit Paper Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOHIT PAPER MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Mohit Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.50 Closed
0.04₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mohit Paper Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹28.50
₹28.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.75₹38.79
₹28.50
Open Price
₹28.50
Prev. Close
₹28.49
Volume
369

Source: Dion Global

Mohit Paper Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mohit Paper Mills		5.287.26-2.13-5-10.9410.9821.92
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.572.47-7.03-2.98-25.7810.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.188.91.9917.9910.054.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5210.9514.7536.5321.677.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-11-57.26-53.854.762.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.43.5-12.95-7.36-13.36-4.842.6
Andhra Paper		-2.04-1.64-13.6-12.08-21.32-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.510.229.911.19-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7419.0314.5619.43-24.332.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9234.368.4725.1847.319.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4315.537.95-3.42-24.89-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4523.9232.3724.9419.52-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7117.99-10.890.14-21.71-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.841.07-7.7319.1285.7813.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.917.865.068.8039.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.6512.18-4.34-13.06-33.18-25.26-10
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-5.26-11.81-40.2-48.528.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-2.17-25.1-21.98-59.46-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.588.74-9.69-10.13-18.57-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.6411.27-5.333.15-31.95-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mohit Paper Mills has declined 10.94% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Mohit Paper Mills has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Mohit Paper Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mohit Paper Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.3927.18
1027.727.37
2027.5427.49
5027.9227.78
10028.1428.24
20029.529.15

Source: Dion Global

Mohit Paper Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mohit Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mohit Paper Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTMohit Paper Mill - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 13, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTMohit Paper Mill - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTMohit Paper Mill - Notice To Shareholders W.R.T Opening Of Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialization Of Physical Secu
May 28, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTMohit Paper Mill - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
May 28, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTMohit Paper Mill - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated May 28, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Mohit Paper Mills

Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093DL1992PLC116600 and registration number is 116600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Rajput
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shubhi Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anju Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Juyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sakshi Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satya Prakash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shubhi Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pr aveen Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mohit Paper Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Mohit Paper Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Paper Mills is ₹28.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mohit Paper Mills?

The Mohit Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mohit Paper Mills?

The market cap of Mohit Paper Mills is ₹39.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mohit Paper Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohit Paper Mills are ₹28.50 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohit Paper Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Paper Mills is ₹38.79 and 52-week low of Mohit Paper Mills is ₹23.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mohit Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mohit Paper Mills has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 6.7% for the past month, -4.36% over 3 months, -9.26% over 1 year, 10.98% across 3 years, and 21.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mohit Paper Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohit Paper Mills are 5.70 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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