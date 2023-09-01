Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.61
|22.83
|30.81
|34.87
|39.89
|246.83
|93.54
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093DL1992PLC116600 and registration number is 116600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹35.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is 5.9 and PB ratio of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹25.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹25.90 and 52-week low of Mohit Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹16.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.