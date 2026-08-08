What is the share price of Mohini Health & Hygiene? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹35.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Mohini Health & Hygiene? The Mohini Health & Hygiene is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene? The market cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹64.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mohini Health & Hygiene? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohini Health & Hygiene are ₹35.15 and ₹35.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohini Health & Hygiene? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohini Health & Hygiene stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹56.95 and 52-week low of Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹29.20 as on .

How has the Mohini Health & Hygiene performed historically in terms of returns? The Mohini Health & Hygiene has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, -17.68% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, -17.08% across 3 years, and 6.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mohini Health & Hygiene? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohini Health & Hygiene are -3.85 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global