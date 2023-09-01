Follow Us

MOHINI HEALTH & HYGIENE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹89.55 Closed
-2.4-2.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.55₹96.95
₹89.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.65₹92.95
₹89.55
Open Price
₹90.05
Prev. Close
₹91.75
Volume
1,17,000

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.48
  • R299.42
  • R3101.88
  • Pivot
    92.02
  • S187.08
  • S284.62
  • S379.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.9884.46
  • 1036.5578.76
  • 2036.472.94
  • 5035.1166.63
  • 10035.461.72
  • 20033.0255.02

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. Share Holdings

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2022Board MeetingOthers
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd.

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300MP2009PLC022058 and registration number is 022058. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avnish Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sarvapriya Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Viral Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Parul Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Bobra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Fogla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd.?

The market cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. is ₹163.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. is ₹89.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. is ₹92.95 and 52-week low of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. is ₹32.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

