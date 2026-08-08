Here's the live share price of Mohini Health & Hygiene along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mohini Health & Hygiene
|3.99
|0.43
|-17.68
|-7.01
|-33.68
|-17.08
|6.09
|Poly Medicure
|-0.48
|1.44
|0.83
|15.82
|-12.52
|5.19
|12.42
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-2.86
|1.25
|0.77
|-16.79
|-61.01
|-21.17
|-13.30
|Tarsons Products
|-0.73
|5.36
|36.66
|46.20
|-12.53
|-19.54
|-17.53
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.02
|-12.23
|14.90
|33.17
|-8.73
|-3.26
|-1.97
|Q-Line Biotech
|-0.48
|-0.31
|13.51
|13.51
|13.51
|4.31
|2.57
|Laxmi Dental
|1.59
|-2.68
|-0.74
|-2.39
|-46.06
|-26.78
|-17.06
|Vasa Denticity
|3.76
|8.41
|-5.01
|-16.07
|-31.89
|-2.54
|13.02
|Nureca
|-0.29
|50.59
|18.16
|18.20
|45.29
|0.05
|-26.90
|Aprameya Engineering
|-3.06
|-1.72
|-41.35
|-40.58
|-12.73
|23.56
|13.53
|QMS Medical Allied Services
|-1.13
|9.30
|27.30
|23.83
|48.93
|-11.77
|-3.14
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories
|-2.40
|6.69
|-27.03
|-20.90
|-23.85
|-16.64
|12.37
|Avience Biomedicals
|-4.26
|-15.42
|-40.70
|-40.70
|-40.70
|-15.99
|-9.92
|Aakaar Medical Technologies
|-8.33
|-9.70
|11.93
|18.63
|-28.82
|-5.31
|-3.22
|Galaxy Medicare
|2.10
|-7.84
|-10.97
|-10.26
|-66.76
|-30.73
|-19.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mohini Health & Hygiene has declined 33.68% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-61.01%), Tarsons Products (-12.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Mohini Health & Hygiene has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.42%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.39
|36.04
|10
|35.83
|35.52
|20
|34.7
|35.19
|50
|36.75
|36.09
|100
|37.71
|38.06
|200
|42.69
|42.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mohini Health & Hygiene remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mohini Health & Hygiene fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300MP2009PLC022058 and registration number is 022058. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 144.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹35.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mohini Health & Hygiene is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹64.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohini Health & Hygiene are ₹35.15 and ₹35.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohini Health & Hygiene stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹56.95 and 52-week low of Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹29.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mohini Health & Hygiene has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, -17.68% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, -17.08% across 3 years, and 6.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohini Health & Hygiene are -3.85 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global