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Mohini Health & Hygiene Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOHINI HEALTH & HYGIENE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Mohini Health & Hygiene along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.15 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mohini Health & Hygiene Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.15₹35.15
₹35.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.20₹56.95
₹35.15
Open Price
₹35.15
Prev. Close
₹37.00
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Mohini Health & Hygiene Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mohini Health & Hygiene		3.990.43-17.68-7.01-33.68-17.086.09
Poly Medicure		-0.481.440.8315.82-12.525.1912.42
Fischer Medical Ventures		-2.861.250.77-16.79-61.01-21.17-13.30
Tarsons Products		-0.735.3636.6646.20-12.53-19.54-17.53
Borosil Scientific		-10.02-12.2314.9033.17-8.73-3.26-1.97
Q-Line Biotech		-0.48-0.3113.5113.5113.514.312.57
Laxmi Dental		1.59-2.68-0.74-2.39-46.06-26.78-17.06
Vasa Denticity		3.768.41-5.01-16.07-31.89-2.5413.02
Nureca		-0.2950.5918.1618.2045.290.05-26.90
Aprameya Engineering		-3.06-1.72-41.35-40.58-12.7323.5613.53
QMS Medical Allied Services		-1.139.3027.3023.8348.93-11.77-3.14
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories		-2.406.69-27.03-20.90-23.85-16.6412.37
Avience Biomedicals		-4.26-15.42-40.70-40.70-40.70-15.99-9.92
Aakaar Medical Technologies		-8.33-9.7011.9318.63-28.82-5.31-3.22
Galaxy Medicare		2.10-7.84-10.97-10.26-66.76-30.73-19.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mohini Health & Hygiene has declined 33.68% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-61.01%), Tarsons Products (-12.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Mohini Health & Hygiene has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.42%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.30%).

Mohini Health & Hygiene Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mohini Health & Hygiene Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.3936.04
1035.8335.52
2034.735.19
5036.7536.09
10037.7138.06
20042.6942.28

Source: Dion Global

Mohini Health & Hygiene Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mohini Health & Hygiene remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mohini Health & Hygiene Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mohini Health & Hygiene fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Mohini Health & Hygiene

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17300MP2009PLC022058 and registration number is 022058. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 144.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avnish Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Viral Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarvapriya Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Parul Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Bobra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Fogla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mohini Health & Hygiene Share Price

What is the share price of Mohini Health & Hygiene?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹35.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mohini Health & Hygiene?

The Mohini Health & Hygiene is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene?

The market cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹64.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mohini Health & Hygiene?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mohini Health & Hygiene are ₹35.15 and ₹35.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mohini Health & Hygiene?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mohini Health & Hygiene stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹56.95 and 52-week low of Mohini Health & Hygiene is ₹29.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mohini Health & Hygiene performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mohini Health & Hygiene has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, -17.68% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, -17.08% across 3 years, and 6.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mohini Health & Hygiene?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mohini Health & Hygiene are -3.85 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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