Here's the live share price of Modulex Construction Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modulex Construction Technologies
|-11.65
|11.55
|-5.73
|-19.87
|-17.20
|25.77
|-2.60
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modulex Construction Technologies has declined 17.20% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Modulex Construction Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.95
|18.59
|10
|18.23
|18.23
|20
|16.58
|17.42
|50
|16.01
|16.84
|100
|17.53
|17.55
|200
|20.11
|18.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modulex Construction Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Modulex Con. Tech. - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Modulex Con. Tech. - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On 5Th August,2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Modulex Con. Tech. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Modulex Con. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Modulex Con. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25999PN1973PLC182679 and registration number is 001186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹16.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modulex Construction Technologies is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹114.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modulex Construction Technologies are ₹17.40 and ₹16.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modulex Construction Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹30.43 and 52-week low of Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹13.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modulex Construction Technologies has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 11.55% for the past month, -5.73% over 3 months, -17.2% over 1 year, 25.77% across 3 years, and -2.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies are -7.17 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global