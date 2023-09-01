What is the Market Cap of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹87.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is -55.75 and PB ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is 0.25 as on .

What is the share price of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹12.60 as on .