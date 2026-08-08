What is the share price of Modulex Construction Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹16.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Modulex Construction Technologies? The Modulex Construction Technologies is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modulex Construction Technologies? The market cap of Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹114.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modulex Construction Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modulex Construction Technologies are ₹17.40 and ₹16.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modulex Construction Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modulex Construction Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹30.43 and 52-week low of Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹13.08 as on .

How has the Modulex Construction Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Modulex Construction Technologies has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 11.55% for the past month, -5.73% over 3 months, -17.2% over 1 year, 25.77% across 3 years, and -2.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies are -7.17 and 0.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global