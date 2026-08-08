Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Modulex Construction Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODULEX CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Modulex Construction Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.61 Closed
-4.98₹ -0.87
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Modulex Construction Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.61₹17.40
₹16.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.08₹30.43
₹16.61
Open Price
₹16.65
Prev. Close
₹17.48
Volume
13,969

Source: Dion Global

Modulex Construction Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modulex Construction Technologies		-11.6511.55-5.73-19.87-17.2025.77-2.60
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modulex Construction Technologies has declined 17.20% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Modulex Construction Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Modulex Construction Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modulex Construction Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.9518.59
1018.2318.23
2016.5817.42
5016.0116.84
10017.5317.55
20020.1118.98

Source: Dion Global

Modulex Construction Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modulex Construction Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Modulex Construction Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTModulex Con. Tech. - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTModulex Con. Tech. - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On 5Th August,2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTModulex Con. Tech. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2
Jul 23, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTModulex Con. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTModulex Con. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Modulex Construction Technologies

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25999PN1973PLC182679 and registration number is 001186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suchit Punnose
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ajay Palekar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Sheth
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Maj.Gen.(Retd.) M N Devaya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Modulex Construction Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Modulex Construction Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹16.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modulex Construction Technologies?

The Modulex Construction Technologies is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modulex Construction Technologies?

The market cap of Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹114.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modulex Construction Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modulex Construction Technologies are ₹17.40 and ₹16.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modulex Construction Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modulex Construction Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹30.43 and 52-week low of Modulex Construction Technologies is ₹13.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Modulex Construction Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modulex Construction Technologies has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 11.55% for the past month, -5.73% over 3 months, -17.2% over 1 year, 25.77% across 3 years, and -2.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies are -7.17 and 0.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Modulex Construction Technologies News

More Modulex Construction Technologies News
Market Pulse