MODULEX CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.60 Closed
-3.08-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.50₹13.01
₹12.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.40₹16.57
₹12.60
Open Price
₹12.50
Prev. Close
₹13.00
Volume
56,654

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.91
  • R213.21
  • R313.42
  • Pivot
    12.7
  • S112.4
  • S212.19
  • S311.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.9812.88
  • 1012.2512.43
  • 2012.4311.48
  • 5012.910.23
  • 10012.349.89
  • 20014.3910.42

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.1049.1140.9436.96-6.1863.85-72.40
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd.

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN1973PLC182679 and registration number is 001186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Palekar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suchit Punnose
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rakhee Amit Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹87.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is -55.75 and PB ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹12.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹16.57 and 52-week low of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

