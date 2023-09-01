Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN1973PLC182679 and registration number is 001186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹87.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is -55.75 and PB ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹12.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹16.57 and 52-week low of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.