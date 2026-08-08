Here's the live share price of Modis Navnirman along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modis Navnirman
|-0.35
|14.44
|6.88
|19.06
|43.65
|29.70
|52.81
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modis Navnirman has gained 43.65% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Modis Navnirman has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|395.58
|400.4
|10
|396.25
|394.35
|20
|372.43
|382.54
|50
|353.97
|364.66
|100
|343.64
|352
|200
|338.29
|335.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modis Navnirman remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.37%, FII holding rose to 9.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Modis Navnirman - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Modis Navnirman - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Modis Navnirman - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026, Along With
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Modis Navnirman - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Modis Navnirman - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Modis Navnirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203MH2022PLC377939 and registration number is 377939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 189.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modis Navnirman is ₹393.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modis Navnirman is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modis Navnirman is ₹771.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modis Navnirman are ₹426.45 and ₹391.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modis Navnirman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modis Navnirman is ₹426.45 and 52-week low of Modis Navnirman is ₹262.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modis Navnirman has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, 14.44% for the past month, 6.88% over 3 months, 43.65% over 1 year, 29.7% across 3 years, and 52.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modis Navnirman are 0.00 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global