Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Modis Navnirman Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MODIS NAVNIRMAN LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹173.50 Closed
-1.42-2.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modis Navnirman Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹173.50₹180.00
₹173.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.12₹220.00
₹173.50
Open Price
₹177.00
Prev. Close
₹176.00
Volume
2,400

Modis Navnirman Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1177.83
  • R2182.17
  • R3184.33
  • Pivot
    175.67
  • S1171.33
  • S2169.17
  • S3164.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5343.32176.22
  • 10331.81177.54
  • 20322.48178.78
  • 50318.74178.81
  • 100202.97172.9
  • 200101.48150.67

Modis Navnirman Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.53-6.112.0910.86126.06267.29267.29
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Modis Navnirman Ltd. Share Holdings

Modis Navnirman Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 Sep, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Modis Navnirman Ltd.

Modis Navnirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203MH2022PLC377939 and registration number is 377939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mr. Dineshkumar Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahek Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Payal Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiren Rupani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinit Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Modis Navnirman Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modis Navnirman Ltd.?

The market cap of Modis Navnirman Ltd. is ₹293.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modis Navnirman Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modis Navnirman Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Modis Navnirman Ltd. is 11.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modis Navnirman Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modis Navnirman Ltd. is ₹173.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modis Navnirman Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modis Navnirman Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modis Navnirman Ltd. is ₹220.00 and 52-week low of Modis Navnirman Ltd. is ₹73.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data