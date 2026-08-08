What is the share price of Modis Navnirman? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modis Navnirman is ₹393.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Modis Navnirman? The Modis Navnirman is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modis Navnirman? The market cap of Modis Navnirman is ₹771.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modis Navnirman? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modis Navnirman are ₹426.45 and ₹391.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modis Navnirman? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modis Navnirman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modis Navnirman is ₹426.45 and 52-week low of Modis Navnirman is ₹262.00 as on .

How has the Modis Navnirman performed historically in terms of returns? The Modis Navnirman has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, 14.44% for the past month, 6.88% over 3 months, 43.65% over 1 year, 29.7% across 3 years, and 52.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modis Navnirman? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modis Navnirman are 0.00 and 4.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global