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Modis Navnirman Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODIS NAVNIRMAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Modis Navnirman along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹393.60 Closed
-4.57₹ -18.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Modis Navnirman Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹391.10₹426.45
₹393.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹262.00₹426.45
₹393.60
Open Price
₹413.25
Prev. Close
₹412.45
Volume
2,430

Source: Dion Global

Modis Navnirman Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modis Navnirman		-0.3514.446.8819.0643.6529.7052.81
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modis Navnirman has gained 43.65% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Modis Navnirman has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Modis Navnirman Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modis Navnirman Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5395.58400.4
10396.25394.35
20372.43382.54
50353.97364.66
100343.64352
200338.29335.92

Source: Dion Global

Modis Navnirman Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modis Navnirman remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.37%, FII holding rose to 9.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Modis Navnirman Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTModis Navnirman - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTModis Navnirman - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTModis Navnirman - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026, Along With
Aug 06, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTModis Navnirman - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTModis Navnirman - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Modis Navnirman

Modis Navnirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203MH2022PLC377939 and registration number is 377939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 189.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahek Modi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rashmi Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Payal Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiren Rupani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinit Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kapasi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chintan Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modis Navnirman Share Price

What is the share price of Modis Navnirman?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modis Navnirman is ₹393.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modis Navnirman?

The Modis Navnirman is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modis Navnirman?

The market cap of Modis Navnirman is ₹771.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modis Navnirman?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modis Navnirman are ₹426.45 and ₹391.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modis Navnirman?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modis Navnirman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modis Navnirman is ₹426.45 and 52-week low of Modis Navnirman is ₹262.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Modis Navnirman performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modis Navnirman has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, 14.44% for the past month, 6.88% over 3 months, 43.65% over 1 year, 29.7% across 3 years, and 52.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modis Navnirman?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modis Navnirman are 0.00 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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