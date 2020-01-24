Modi’s billionaire critic: Mega investor George Soros lambasts nationalism as frightening setback

It comes at a time when India is seeing protests against an amended citizenship law, CAA, which is being criticised by sections of society for excluding Muslims from the mainstream.

In a scathing attack on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, billionaire US financier George Soros said that the Indian government is creating a Hindu nationalist state which threatens to marginalise the Muslim citizens of the country, global news agency Bloomberg reported. It comes at a time when India is seeing protests against an amended citizenship law, CAA, which is being criticised by sections of society for excluding Muslims from the mainstream. “Nationalism, far from being reversed, made further headway.” The biggest and “most frightening setback,” he said came in India “where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship,” Hungarian-born billionaire philanthropist George Soros said in his address at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi government revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. The state was bifurcated into two Union territories: Ladakh without a legislature, and Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature. George Soros also criticised other world leaders including Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump for aiding the surge of nationalism globally in his annual address at Davos which includes an array of global, political and technological issues.

On Donald Trump, George Soros said: “President Trump is a con man and the ultimate narcissist who wants the world to revolve around him. When his fantasy of becoming president came true, his narcissism developed a pathological dimension. Indeed, he has transgressed the limits imposed on the presidency by the Constitution and has been impeached for it.” George Soros is a Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist who is known to have donated more than $30 billion to his philanthropic agency, the Open Society Foundations.