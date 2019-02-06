Modi should be PM again, BJP will surprise with an upside, says Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 7:07 PM

Narendra Modi should be back as Prime Minister in 2019 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will surprise with an upside in its election tally, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said at an event.

Narendra Modi should be back as Prime Minister in 2019 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will surprise with an upside in its election tally, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said at an event on Wednesday while sharing his views on the upcoming elections. India has raised its growth level in each decade since independence and democracy, entrepreneurship and natural resources fuel it, he also said.

Speaking at TiEcon, the veteran market investor said that the world is faced with two big dangers – unstable currency and China’s rising debt. The ‘Big Bull’ as he is famously called in the world of stock market also said that global economic slowdown doesn’t necessarily mean that it will impact financial markets. The growth and prosperity come only when there is chaos, like in India and America, he added.

Meanwhile, despite the recent state election results going against PM Narendra Modi’s party, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had said last year that the outcome is actually good for the BJP, and he would still bet on a Modi win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Decoding the recent state election results, he had said that despite 15 years of incumbency, BJP managed to have a real identical vote share in the states.

“The BJP has not lost as badly as Congress lost in 2013. I would not take this election result to be the final guide to 2019 election result. I will still bet my money on a BJP government led by Mr Modi,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had said at an event. He had noted that BJP had a stellar win in 2003, and in 2004 general election they lost badly.

