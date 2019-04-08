Modi or Rahul, won’t deter FII inflows, India getting its fair share

Indian economy will benefit from current administration’s reforms.

Even as India continues to witness robust FII inflows ahead of the general elections, Adrain Mowat of JP Morgan notes that the ongoing politics between Narendra Modi-led BJP and the Congress Party’s Rahul Gandhi does not pose a risk to inflows, as India remains a robust growing economy. “Do not look at the politics. These flows are simply looking at the EM trade, at growth-risk assets. Now is it a threat to the economic outlook of India? I would suggest that there might be a modest change in economic policy but India tends to be a robust consistently growing economy,” Adrian Mowat, Emerging Markets equity strategist at JP Morgan said in an interview to ET Now.

According to the expert, the Indian economy will continue to benefit from the reforms that are being put in place by the current government. “I would imagine the economic impact of the change in administration would be relatively modest,” he noted. Notably, FII’s have poured in a whopping Rs 48,751 crore in net inflows in March. Out of this FII’s had invested a net of Rs 33,981 crore into equities, taking the Sensex and Nifty to fresh record highs. In comparison, the total net inflows in February amounted to Rs 12,053 crore. January saw net outflow of Rs 5,556 crore, data from NSDL showed.

While the flows into India have been robust, Mowat noted that it is not the only emerging economy seeing high inflows. “I do not think it is correct to say that India is the only game in town in emerging markets. We have got a broad emerging markets rally going on which started as a recovery trade at the beginning of this year where India did not participate as India have been outperformer at the beginning throughout 2018,” he noted.

He added that currently there are good inflows from foreign institutional investors into emerging market ETFs, and India is getting its portion of that. “That is the dynamics that is going on here rather than people buying specific fundamentals in the Indian market. This is more of an EM trade rather than India trade,” he said.