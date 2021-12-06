  • MORE MARKET STATS

Trading Crypto? In official statement, Modi govt says no plans for boosting cryptocurrency sector in India

By: |
Updated: December 06, 2021 5:49 PM

Ahead of the much-awaited introduction of the Cryptocurrency regulation bill in India, the Central Government on Monday (December 6, 2021) said in Parliament that it has no plans for boosting the cryptocurrency sector in India.

cryptocurrency in indiaGovt has no plans to boost cryptocurrency sector in India. Representative image

Ahead of the much-awaited introduction of the Cryptocurrency regulation bill in India, the Central Government on Monday (December 6, 2021) said in Parliament that it has no plans for boosting the cryptocurrency sector in India. This statement was made by the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a query.

“The Government has no plans for boosting the cryptocurrency sector in India,” Chaudhary said.

Related News

Responding to another query on how trustable the cryptocurrency is and whether it is possible for the Government to regulate the market, Chaudhary said: “Currently, cryptocurrencies are unregulated in India. The Government does not collect data on the cryptocurrency sector. A Bill on Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency has been included for introduction in the Lok Sabha Bulletin- Part II as part of the Government Business expected to be taken up during the Seventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha, 2021.”

ALSO READ | Is it really possible to completely ban Cryptocurrency in India?

The Government has said many times in the Parliament that it does not collect data on crypto exchanges operating in India. On Monday, it also said that the Government does not collect data on the details and number of people presently using/trading/investing in Bitcoins along with the money invested.”

The Government is expected to introduce the Cryptocurrency Bill in Parliament after it gets the Cabinet approval.

Meanwhile, RBI is also planning to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

“Introduction of CBDC has the potential to provide significant benefits such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, reduced settlement risk. Introduction of CBDC would also possibly lead to a more robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option. There are also associated risks which need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits,” Chaudhary said in reply to another query in the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ | How to spot a crypto scam

“As CBDC is backed by the Central Bank of a country, apart from other benefits, it will not have volatility which is normally associated with the private cryptocurrencies,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

cryptocurrency
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Trading Crypto? In official statement Modi govt says no plans for boosting cryptocurrency sector in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tomato prices skyrocket to Rs 140/kg in South due to rains
2Sterlite Power, ESDS Software get Sebi’s go-ahead to float IPOs
3Sensex ends deep in red for second day straight, Nifty trend weak, expect more weakness ahead