Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MODERN ENGINEERING & PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.45 Closed
4.971.3
As on Sep 8, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.45₹27.45
₹27.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.21₹26.15
₹27.45
Open Price
₹27.45
Prev. Close
₹26.15
Volume
5

Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.45
  • R227.45
  • R327.45
  • Pivot
    27.45
  • S127.45
  • S227.45
  • S327.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.723.94
  • 1019.3821.67
  • 2015.7418.56
  • 5012.314.7
  • 1009.410
  • 2004.710

Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.974.9710.0210.0253.61109.70109.22
4.418.6421.3026.3528.82209.80169.16
4.2614.8025.7932.7816.30278.40197.00
5.2163.08182.98271.47365.852,281.822,973.62
12.4333.8558.45142.28218.50223.32220.29
-1.861.4022.8547.3571.36235.53235.53
-2.442.87-2.563.53-2.991,514.2018,088.68
0.382.2643.25104.88123.38143.6825.67
1.7220.5642.1765.81189.04683.361,269.33
1.4532.00100.62143.55147.781,743.902,949.50
-2.40-3.8717.7117.8020.7835.00-49.00
-0.32-1.1612.7933.2911.21276.67170.56
0.570.6611.7628.1432.8216.0416.04
-2.72-4.59-1.8038.9271.79151.0324.67
-7.3119.4269.50105.85217.71416.8881.39
1.1118.9576.98132.10273.1096.56178.52
-3.6624.1869.83112.8495.821,820.09730.48
-4.4428.4243.3655.42216.674,247.714,247.71
-2.70-0.8912.729.5354.99526.99251.39
23.3328.0950.51157.162,538.063,398.575,499.85

Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd.

Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132MH1946PLC381640 and registration number is 381640. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jashandeep Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sitaram Dhulipala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaipal Singh Barsi Singh Parmar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sidhant Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Gangadhar Bhoge
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Sahebrao Mulay
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sukhdeep Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹8.48 Cr as on Sep 08, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is -5.83 and PB ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is -1.94 as on Sep 08, 2023.

What is the share price of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹27.45 as on Sep 08, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹26.15 and 52-week low of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹16.21 as on Sep 08, 2023.

