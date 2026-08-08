What is the share price of Modern Engineering & Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹30.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Modern Engineering & Projects? The Modern Engineering & Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Engineering & Projects? The market cap of Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹47.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Engineering & Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Engineering & Projects are ₹31.90 and ₹27.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Engineering & Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Engineering & Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹49.89 and 52-week low of Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹23.21 as on .

How has the Modern Engineering & Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Modern Engineering & Projects has shown returns of 4.3% over the past day, 3.56% for the past month, -32.11% over 3 months, 1.92% over 1 year, 77.69% across 3 years, and 61.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects are 5.61 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global