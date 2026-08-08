Here's the live share price of Modern Engineering & Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modern Engineering & Projects
|15.57
|3.56
|-32.11
|-0.19
|1.92
|77.69
|61.52
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modern Engineering & Projects has gained 1.92% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Engineering & Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.84
|26.58
|10
|27.51
|27.1
|20
|28.58
|27.98
|50
|30.53
|30.32
|100
|34.31
|32.29
|200
|34.23
|33.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modern Engineering & Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Modern Engg. & Proj. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Modern Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Modern Engg. & Proj. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Modern Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Modern Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132MH1946PLC381640 and registration number is 381640. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹30.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Engineering & Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹47.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Engineering & Projects are ₹31.90 and ₹27.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Engineering & Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹49.89 and 52-week low of Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹23.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Engineering & Projects has shown returns of 4.3% over the past day, 3.56% for the past month, -32.11% over 3 months, 1.92% over 1 year, 77.69% across 3 years, and 61.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects are 5.61 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global