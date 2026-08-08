Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Modern Engineering & Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODERN ENGINEERING & PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Modern Engineering & Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.80 Closed
4.30₹ 1.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Modern Engineering & Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.80₹31.90
₹30.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.21₹49.89
₹30.80
Open Price
₹29.67
Prev. Close
₹29.53
Volume
22,956

Source: Dion Global

Modern Engineering & Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modern Engineering & Projects		15.573.56-32.11-0.191.9277.6961.52
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modern Engineering & Projects has gained 1.92% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Engineering & Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Modern Engineering & Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modern Engineering & Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.8426.58
1027.5127.1
2028.5827.98
5030.5330.32
10034.3132.29
20034.2333.43

Source: Dion Global

Modern Engineering & Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modern Engineering & Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Modern Engineering & Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTModern Engg. & Proj. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTModern Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 09, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTModern Engg. & Proj. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 30, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTModern Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 30, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTModern Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Modern Engineering & Projects

Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132MH1946PLC381640 and registration number is 381640. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    103/4 Plot - 215, Free Press House, Mumbai Maharashtra 400021
  • Contact
    cs@mep.ltd
    www.mep.ltd

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Radheshyam Mopalwar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Fattehsingh Patil
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jashandeep Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Mulay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shivratan Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Shah
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ajit Sagane
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Modern Engineering & Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Modern Engineering & Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹30.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modern Engineering & Projects?

The Modern Engineering & Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Engineering & Projects?

The market cap of Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹47.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Engineering & Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Engineering & Projects are ₹31.90 and ₹27.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Engineering & Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Engineering & Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹49.89 and 52-week low of Modern Engineering & Projects is ₹23.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Modern Engineering & Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modern Engineering & Projects has shown returns of 4.3% over the past day, 3.56% for the past month, -32.11% over 3 months, 1.92% over 1 year, 77.69% across 3 years, and 61.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects are 5.61 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Modern Engineering & Projects News

More Modern Engineering & Projects News
Market Pulse