What is the Market Cap of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹8.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is -5.83 and PB ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is -1.94 as on .

What is the share price of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹27.45 as on .