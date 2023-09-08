Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.97
|4.97
|10.02
|10.02
|53.61
|109.70
|109.22
|4.41
|8.64
|21.30
|26.35
|28.82
|209.80
|169.16
|4.26
|14.80
|25.79
|32.78
|16.30
|278.40
|197.00
|5.21
|63.08
|182.98
|271.47
|365.85
|2,281.82
|2,973.62
|12.43
|33.85
|58.45
|142.28
|218.50
|223.32
|220.29
|-1.86
|1.40
|22.85
|47.35
|71.36
|235.53
|235.53
|-2.44
|2.87
|-2.56
|3.53
|-2.99
|1,514.20
|18,088.68
|0.38
|2.26
|43.25
|104.88
|123.38
|143.68
|25.67
|1.72
|20.56
|42.17
|65.81
|189.04
|683.36
|1,269.33
|1.45
|32.00
|100.62
|143.55
|147.78
|1,743.90
|2,949.50
|-2.40
|-3.87
|17.71
|17.80
|20.78
|35.00
|-49.00
|-0.32
|-1.16
|12.79
|33.29
|11.21
|276.67
|170.56
|0.57
|0.66
|11.76
|28.14
|32.82
|16.04
|16.04
|-2.72
|-4.59
|-1.80
|38.92
|71.79
|151.03
|24.67
|-7.31
|19.42
|69.50
|105.85
|217.71
|416.88
|81.39
|1.11
|18.95
|76.98
|132.10
|273.10
|96.56
|178.52
|-3.66
|24.18
|69.83
|112.84
|95.82
|1,820.09
|730.48
|-4.44
|28.42
|43.36
|55.42
|216.67
|4,247.71
|4,247.71
|-2.70
|-0.89
|12.72
|9.53
|54.99
|526.99
|251.39
|23.33
|28.09
|50.51
|157.16
|2,538.06
|3,398.57
|5,499.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132MH1946PLC381640 and registration number is 381640. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹8.48 Cr as on Sep 08, 2023.
P/E ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is -5.83 and PB ratio of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is -1.94 as on Sep 08, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹27.45 as on Sep 08, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹26.15 and 52-week low of Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd. is ₹16.21 as on Sep 08, 2023.