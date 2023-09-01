What is the Market Cap of Modella Woollens Ltd.? The market cap of Modella Woollens Ltd. is ₹6.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modella Woollens Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modella Woollens Ltd. is 4.8 and PB ratio of Modella Woollens Ltd. is -202.92 as on .

What is the share price of Modella Woollens Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modella Woollens Ltd. is ₹72.99 as on .