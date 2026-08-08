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Modella Woollens Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODELLA WOOLLENS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Modella Woollens along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.84 Closed
-0.02₹ -0.01
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Modella Woollens Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.84₹63.84
₹63.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.60₹74.75
₹63.84
Open Price
₹63.84
Prev. Close
₹63.85
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Modella Woollens Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modella Woollens		4.9114.10-3.383.30-12.79-4.8041.26
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modella Woollens has declined 12.79% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Modella Woollens has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Modella Woollens Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modella Woollens Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.9360.75
1059.2959.51
2056.7959.17
5062.4561.24
10064.4963.15
20064.4464.45

Source: Dion Global

Modella Woollens Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modella Woollens remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 16.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Modella Woollens Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTModella Woollens - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Jul 21, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTModella Woollens - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 4Th August, 2026.
Jul 10, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTModella Woollens - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 29, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTModella Woollens - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Apr 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTModella Woollens - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Modella Woollens

Modella Woollens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1961PLC012080 and registration number is 012080. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep P Shah
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Alpa V Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Nirav Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul S Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modella Woollens Share Price

What is the share price of Modella Woollens?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modella Woollens is ₹63.84 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modella Woollens?

The Modella Woollens is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modella Woollens?

The market cap of Modella Woollens is ₹5.81 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modella Woollens?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modella Woollens are ₹63.84 and ₹63.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modella Woollens?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modella Woollens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modella Woollens is ₹74.75 and 52-week low of Modella Woollens is ₹51.60 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Modella Woollens performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modella Woollens has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 14.1% for the past month, -3.38% over 3 months, -12.79% over 1 year, -4.8% across 3 years, and 41.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modella Woollens?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modella Woollens are -27.74 and -10.90 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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