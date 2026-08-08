What is the share price of Modella Woollens? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modella Woollens is ₹63.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Modella Woollens? The Modella Woollens is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modella Woollens? The market cap of Modella Woollens is ₹5.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modella Woollens? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modella Woollens are ₹63.84 and ₹63.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modella Woollens? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modella Woollens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modella Woollens is ₹74.75 and 52-week low of Modella Woollens is ₹51.60 as on .

How has the Modella Woollens performed historically in terms of returns? The Modella Woollens has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 14.1% for the past month, -3.38% over 3 months, -12.79% over 1 year, -4.8% across 3 years, and 41.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modella Woollens? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modella Woollens are -27.74 and -10.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global