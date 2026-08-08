Here's the live share price of Modella Woollens along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modella Woollens
|4.91
|14.10
|-3.38
|3.30
|-12.79
|-4.80
|41.26
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modella Woollens has declined 12.79% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Modella Woollens has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.93
|60.75
|10
|59.29
|59.51
|20
|56.79
|59.17
|50
|62.45
|61.24
|100
|64.49
|63.15
|200
|64.44
|64.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modella Woollens remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 16.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Modella Woollens - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Modella Woollens - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 4Th August, 2026.
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Modella Woollens - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 29, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Modella Woollens - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Apr 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Modella Woollens - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Modella Woollens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1961PLC012080 and registration number is 012080. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modella Woollens is ₹63.84 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Modella Woollens is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modella Woollens is ₹5.81 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modella Woollens are ₹63.84 and ₹63.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modella Woollens stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modella Woollens is ₹74.75 and 52-week low of Modella Woollens is ₹51.60 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Modella Woollens has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 14.1% for the past month, -3.38% over 3 months, -12.79% over 1 year, -4.8% across 3 years, and 41.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modella Woollens are -27.74 and -10.90 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global