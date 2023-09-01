Follow Us

Modella Woollens Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MODELLA WOOLLENS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹72.99 Closed
2.822
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modella Woollens Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.25₹72.99
₹72.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.08₹130.80
₹72.99
Open Price
₹72.99
Prev. Close
₹70.99
Volume
291

Modella Woollens Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R174.24
  • R275.48
  • R377.98
  • Pivot
    71.74
  • S170.5
  • S268
  • S366.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.572.75
  • 1094.8773.24
  • 2092.9472.78
  • 5090.9272.37
  • 10090.6974.32
  • 200114.6478.68

Modella Woollens Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.685.311.45-8.76-8.71724.75830.99
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Modella Woollens Ltd. Share Holdings

Modella Woollens Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Modella Woollens Ltd.

Modella Woollens Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1961PLC012080 and registration number is 012080. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep P Shah
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Alpa V Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Jenish Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirav Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modella Woollens Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modella Woollens Ltd.?

The market cap of Modella Woollens Ltd. is ₹6.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modella Woollens Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modella Woollens Ltd. is 4.8 and PB ratio of Modella Woollens Ltd. is -202.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modella Woollens Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modella Woollens Ltd. is ₹72.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modella Woollens Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modella Woollens Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modella Woollens Ltd. is ₹130.80 and 52-week low of Modella Woollens Ltd. is ₹65.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

