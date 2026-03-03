Facebook Pixel Code
Mobilise App Lab Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOBILISE APP LAB

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Mobilise App Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.30 Closed
-15.88₹ -12.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:44 PM IST
Mobilise App Lab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.25₹67.30
₹67.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.25₹67.30
₹67.30
Open Price
₹64.10
Prev. Close
₹80.00
Volume
5,55,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mobilise App Lab has gained 0.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.

Mobilise App Lab’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mobilise App Lab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mobilise App Lab		0000000
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Mobilise App Lab has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Mobilise App Lab has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Mobilise App Lab Financials

Mobilise App Lab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Mobilise App Lab Share Holding Pattern

About Mobilise App Lab

Mobilise App Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62012HR2023PLC113349 and registration number is 113349. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

    FAQs on Mobilise App Lab Share Price

    What is the share price of Mobilise App Lab?

    The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mobilise App Lab is ₹67.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

    What kind of stock is Mobilise App Lab?

    The Mobilise App Lab is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

    What is the Market Cap of Mobilise App Lab?

    The market cap of Mobilise App Lab is ₹64.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

    What are today's High and Low prices of Mobilise App Lab?

    Today’s highest and lowest price of Mobilise App Lab are ₹67.30 and ₹61.25.

    What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mobilise App Lab?

    The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mobilise App Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mobilise App Lab is ₹67.30 and 52-week low of Mobilise App Lab is ₹61.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

    How has the Mobilise App Lab performed historically in terms of returns?

    The Mobilise App Lab has shown returns of -15.88% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

    What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mobilise App Lab?

    P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mobilise App Lab are 0.00 and 4.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

    Mobilise App Lab News

