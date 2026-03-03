Here's the live share price of Mobilise App Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mobilise App Lab has gained 0.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.
Mobilise App Lab’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mobilise App Lab
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Mobilise App Lab has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Mobilise App Lab has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
Mobilise App Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62012HR2023PLC113349 and registration number is 113349. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mobilise App Lab is ₹67.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mobilise App Lab is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mobilise App Lab is ₹64.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mobilise App Lab are ₹67.30 and ₹61.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mobilise App Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mobilise App Lab is ₹67.30 and 52-week low of Mobilise App Lab is ₹61.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mobilise App Lab has shown returns of -15.88% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mobilise App Lab are 0.00 and 4.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.