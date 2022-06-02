M&M, Raymond among 60 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 34 scrips at fresh lows on F&O expiry

Indian equity markets opened with minor cuts on Thursday amid subdued global sentiment, but turned flat soon after, as buying was seen in IT and public sector bank stocks. The BSE Sensex held mild gains of around 100 points and the NSE Nifty 50 was broadly unchanged at 16,520. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap was down 0.3%, while the SmallCap index was in trading in green. Sectorally, Nifty Financials, FMCG, Banks and Auto indices were notable losers, down up to 1 per cent. On the flip side, IT and PSB indices on the Nifty held strong gains of around a per cent each. A total of 60 stocks touched 52-week high on BSE, while over 30 scrips were at fresh lows.

Nifty, Sensex top gainers, losers

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Infosys, Sun Pharma were the top Nifty gainers, while Apollo Hospitals, Hero Motocorp, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Powergrid and SBI were the laggards. In the Sensex pack, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Infosys, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Asian Paints were the top gainers, while HUL, Powergrid, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Ultratech Cement, L&T, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Tech Mahindra were the top losers.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Apcotex Industries, Blue Dart Express, CreditAccess Grameen, Delhivery, Fine Organic Industries, Galaxy Bearings, HBL Power Systems, J.Kumar Infraprojects, KEI Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Mirza International, Parshva Enterprises, Raymond, Sharpline Broadcast, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, TD Power Systems, Voltamp Transformers, Wendt (India) were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. On the flip side, eMudhra, Future Retail, GMM Pfaudler, IPCA Laboratories, Lux Industries, Mercury Laboratories, SM Gold, Tasty Bite Eatables, Tierra Agrotech were among the scrips at fresh lows on BSE intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 25 securities hit 52-week high on NSE intraday, while 19 scrips were at new lows. Apcotex Industries, Coromandel International, Delhivery, Elecon Engineering Company, Ice Make Refrigeration, Kohinoor Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mirza International, Raymond, SBI-ETF Gold, Shanti Overseas (India), Standard Industries, TD Power Systems, Wendt (India) were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE intraday. Meanhile, Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Debock Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hikal, Kriti Industries (India), Medico Remedies, Nippon India Mutual Fund – ETF Nifty SDL – 2026 Maturity and Touchwood Entertainment were among the scrips at fresh lows.