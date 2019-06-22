M&M Finance sells 49% in AMC arm to Canada firm for $35 million

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance on Friday said its asset management arm had entered into an agreement with Canada-based investment firm Manulife to divest a 49% stake in its asset management arm for a consideration of $35 million. Mahindra Asset Management will own 51% of the venture. The Canadian firm's stake is valued at $35 million, which will in turn value Mahindra AMC at nearly $70 million. \u201cThe investment by Manulife will directly go the our asset management arm which will help us boost the retail outreach in our AMC business,\u201d said Ramesh Iyer, VC & MD, Mahindra Finance. Mahindra AMC\u2019s assets under management (AUM) amounted to Rs 5,000 crore, of which Rs 3,000 crore comes from institutional investors. The management feels they have enough scope to build its retail book. \u201cCurrently, our market share in the mutual fund business is nearly 4% and we look to grow and add new segment of investors,\u201d said Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD & CEO, Mahindra AMC. On the liquidity situation, Iyer said Mahindra Finance is not finding any pressure as of now. \u201cLook at our balance sheet, we have an excellent ALM match. So we don't have any liquidity pressure in the sense of our ability to raise funds,\u201d he said. Iyer said they source funds from multiple avenues such as banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, provident and pension funds and through securitisation and do not "depend on any one source has been a good strategy". Manulife operates in Asia, Canada and the US, with the company being the market leader in Hong-kKng and the second-largest player in Indonesia with an AUM of over $849 billion. \u201cWe desire to be one of the top-tier mutual funds in India,\u201d said Michael Dommermuth, head of Manulife Asia. \u201cWe have strong presence in Asia and India has the fastest-growing mutual fund industry in all of Asia. This led us into this strategic partnership,\u201d Dommermuth said. (With PTI inputs)