M&M arm sets up grape pack house unit at Nashik

Mahindra Agri Solutions (MASL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday inaugurated its grape packhouse facility in Nashik. The facility was inaugurated by Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra. The grape packhouse facility is a unique one in India and features the latest technologies that are available in post-harvest management of grapes, the company said. Mahindra has over 14 years of experience in grapes harvest and post-harvest management and is one of the leading exporters of grapes from India. This grape packhouse facility is expected to maintain the freshness of grapes, through a cold chain from its arrival into the facility till it reaches customers in overseas markets.

The company said the unit can pack 90 tonne of grapes per day and has been certified by international bodies, such as BRC (British Retail Consortium), Fairtrade, SMETA (SEDEX), and the RFA (Rainforest Alliance), besides domestic certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. The facility is housed within 6.5 acre with a total build-up area of 75,000 sq ft. It has 12 precooling chambers and 280 MT of cold storage capacity.