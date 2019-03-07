MLD issuances rise 75% in FY19 to Rs 12,910 crore

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 2:02 AM

The average maturity of MLDs issued has been 2.85 years in April-December of FY19, while the average maturity of MLDs issued was 2.92 years in FY18.

The MLD issuance increased by 75.3% so far in FY19 to Rs 12,910 crore, analysts at Care Ratings said.

The structured notes market, including market-linked debentures (MLD) and secured credit deals, witnessed a recovery in growth of issuance after the accentuated drop witnessed in the last fiscal. The MLD issuance increased by 75.3% so far in FY19 to Rs 12,910 crore, analysts at Care Ratings said.

“Amid the IL&FS crisis and liquidity squeeze, to reduce higher dependence on short-term funding from institutions such as mutual funds, nine new companies across industries (NBFCs, HFCs and corporates) have incrementally resorted to raising long-term funds from capital market in the form of MLDs,” the analysts said.

In FY19, the new issuers Aditya Birla Finance, Tata Capital Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, L&T Finance, Hinduja Leyland Finance and Trust Capital Services, issued MLD structures with government securities as underlying reference index, showed the Care Ratings data.

However, only 30% of the total MLD issuance so far in FY19 had government securities as underlying reference index, while the remaining 70% preferred Nifty50 as their underlying index, according to Care Ratings Data.

The tenure of these MLDs ranges between 13 and 60 months depending upon funding requirement of the issuers. The average maturity of MLDs issued has been 2.85 years in April-December of FY19, while the average maturity of MLDs issued was 2.92 years in FY18, the analysts said.

“The MLD issuance will increase to Rs 14,000 crore in FY19 as more companies are expected to explore MLDs for fund raising in the aftermath of IL&FS crisis and amid continued tight liquidity scenario,” observed the analysts at Care Ratings.

