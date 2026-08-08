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Mkventures Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

MKVENTURES CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mkventures Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,121.25 Closed
2.59₹ 28.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mkventures Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,099.90₹1,240.00
₹1,121.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹732.00₹1,659.50
₹1,121.25
Open Price
₹1,099.90
Prev. Close
₹1,092.90
Volume
3,969

Source: Dion Global

Mkventures Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mkventures Capital		7.10-3.343.5514.64-29.14-0.56111.04
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mkventures Capital has declined 29.14% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mkventures Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Mkventures Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mkventures Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,076.321,071.03
101,096.251,083.44
201,119.131,096.97
501,068.921,079.56
1001,002.741,058.46
2001,058.991,114.77

Source: Dion Global

Mkventures Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mkventures Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mkventures Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTMkventures Capital - Integrated Filing (Standalone And Consolidated) For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTMkventures Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTMkventures Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF THE BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 29 OF SEBI (LODR) RE
Jul 09, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTMkventures Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTMkventures Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Mkventures Capital

Mkventures Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1991PLC059848 and registration number is 059848. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bhalotia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Malpani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Mimani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mkventures Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Mkventures Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mkventures Capital is ₹1,121.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mkventures Capital?

The Mkventures Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mkventures Capital?

The market cap of Mkventures Capital is ₹430.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mkventures Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mkventures Capital are ₹1,240.00 and ₹1,099.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mkventures Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mkventures Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mkventures Capital is ₹1,659.50 and 52-week low of Mkventures Capital is ₹732.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mkventures Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mkventures Capital has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -4.14% for the past month, 2.7% over 3 months, -29.73% over 1 year, -0.83% across 3 years, and 110.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mkventures Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mkventures Capital are 40.63 and 3.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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