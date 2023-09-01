Follow Us

MKVENTURES CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,108.00 Closed
1.0811.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mkventures Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,100.00₹1,139.60
₹1,108.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹761.82₹1,668.44
₹1,108.00
Open Price
₹1,119.95
Prev. Close
₹1,096.15
Volume
940

Mkventures Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,131.73
  • R21,155.47
  • R31,171.33
  • Pivot
    1,115.87
  • S11,092.13
  • S21,076.27
  • S31,052.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,068.761,097
  • 101,072.561,101.13
  • 20983.561,108.24
  • 50912.71,135.2
  • 100835.461,165
  • 200742.851,125.05

Mkventures Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.40-0.66-16.10-7.4938.265,278.355,396.11
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mkventures Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Mkventures Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mkventures Capital Ltd.

Mkventures Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1991PLC059848 and registration number is 059848. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bhalotia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Malpani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Bahety
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mkventures Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mkventures Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Mkventures Capital Ltd. is ₹425.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mkventures Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mkventures Capital Ltd. is 19.7 and PB ratio of Mkventures Capital Ltd. is 7.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mkventures Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mkventures Capital Ltd. is ₹1,108.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mkventures Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mkventures Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mkventures Capital Ltd. is ₹1,668.44 and 52-week low of Mkventures Capital Ltd. is ₹761.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

