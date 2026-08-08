What is the share price of Mkventures Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mkventures Capital is ₹1,121.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Mkventures Capital? The Mkventures Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mkventures Capital? The market cap of Mkventures Capital is ₹430.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mkventures Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mkventures Capital are ₹1,240.00 and ₹1,099.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mkventures Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mkventures Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mkventures Capital is ₹1,659.50 and 52-week low of Mkventures Capital is ₹732.00 as on .

How has the Mkventures Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Mkventures Capital has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -4.14% for the past month, 2.7% over 3 months, -29.73% over 1 year, -0.83% across 3 years, and 110.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mkventures Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mkventures Capital are 40.63 and 3.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global