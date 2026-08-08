Here's the live share price of Mkventures Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mkventures Capital
|7.10
|-3.34
|3.55
|14.64
|-29.14
|-0.56
|111.04
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mkventures Capital has declined 29.14% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mkventures Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,076.32
|1,071.03
|10
|1,096.25
|1,083.44
|20
|1,119.13
|1,096.97
|50
|1,068.92
|1,079.56
|100
|1,002.74
|1,058.46
|200
|1,058.99
|1,114.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mkventures Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|Mkventures Capital - Integrated Filing (Standalone And Consolidated) For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|Mkventures Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Mkventures Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF THE BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 29 OF SEBI (LODR) RE
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Mkventures Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Mkventures Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Mkventures Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1991PLC059848 and registration number is 059848. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mkventures Capital is ₹1,121.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mkventures Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mkventures Capital is ₹430.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mkventures Capital are ₹1,240.00 and ₹1,099.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mkventures Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mkventures Capital is ₹1,659.50 and 52-week low of Mkventures Capital is ₹732.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mkventures Capital has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, -4.14% for the past month, 2.7% over 3 months, -29.73% over 1 year, -0.83% across 3 years, and 110.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mkventures Capital are 40.63 and 3.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global