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MKP Mobility Share Price

NSE
BSE

MKP MOBILITY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of MKP Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹150.00 Closed
3.31₹ 4.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MKP Mobility Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.95₹152.45
₹150.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.00₹160.00
₹150.00
Open Price
₹152.45
Prev. Close
₹145.20
Volume
162

Source: Dion Global

MKP Mobility Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MKP Mobility		6.3824.0727.0126.2626.0567.4163.09
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MKP Mobility has gained 26.05% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MKP Mobility has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

MKP Mobility Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MKP Mobility Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5140.7142.59
10143.12142.55
20143.08139.94
50127.07131.12
100119.78126.33
200122.81129.86

Source: Dion Global

MKP Mobility Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MKP Mobility remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MKP Mobility Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTMKP Mobility - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, August 10, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTMKP Mobility - Clarification
Jul 17, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTMKP Mobility - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTMKP Mobility - Clarification sought from MKP Mobility Ltd
Jul 10, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTMKP Mobility - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About MKP Mobility

MKP Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100KA1990PLC011467 and registration number is 011467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitesh Mahendra Patodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshay Jitesh Patodia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Anantram Patodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aanjan Jitesh Patodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Brijkishore Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nevilkumar V Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on MKP Mobility Share Price

What is the share price of MKP Mobility?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MKP Mobility is ₹150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MKP Mobility?

The MKP Mobility is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MKP Mobility?

The market cap of MKP Mobility is ₹51.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MKP Mobility?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MKP Mobility are ₹152.45 and ₹144.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MKP Mobility?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MKP Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MKP Mobility is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of MKP Mobility is ₹97.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MKP Mobility performed historically in terms of returns?

The MKP Mobility has shown returns of 3.31% over the past day, 24.07% for the past month, 27.01% over 3 months, 26.05% over 1 year, 67.41% across 3 years, and 63.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MKP Mobility?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MKP Mobility are 29.10 and 6.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MKP Mobility News

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