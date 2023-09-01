Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.97
|15.72
|24.99
|44.34
|2,606.45
|189.31
|2.63
|-3.44
|13.28
|33.03
|6.96
|55.85
|7.69
|-1.58
|7.36
|87.09
|164.15
|266.54
|1,509.90
|969.14
|11.67
|13.79
|22.03
|67.79
|53.00
|362.38
|127.16
|7.99
|19.30
|44.18
|73.02
|92.84
|732.88
|481.44
|5.88
|-1.59
|32.80
|54.16
|47.89
|322.77
|98.18
|25.00
|18.48
|29.70
|69.93
|32.04
|436.65
|160.59
|4.58
|3.37
|10.74
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|0.41
|-2.73
|22.67
|46.15
|43.81
|291.21
|81.53
|9.84
|3.43
|66.67
|171.00
|103.75
|647.10
|280.16
|-4.11
|3.10
|38.49
|75.04
|75.36
|66.90
|4.47
|11.15
|4.80
|31.08
|66.96
|42.45
|37.49
|37.49
|0.26
|-8.57
|68.44
|99.09
|60.83
|170.57
|30.83
|-0.50
|14.98
|86.90
|96.20
|57.19
|359.78
|86.22
|0.63
|10.46
|55.00
|65.25
|66.02
|146.78
|89.09
|12.55
|28.73
|32.85
|102.96
|147.01
|491.65
|642.94
|4.35
|-0.42
|27.53
|36.92
|-3.08
|1,831.19
|609.00
|-3.56
|2.84
|17.43
|44.85
|12.87
|6.33
|-10.85
|16.27
|37.14
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|8.02
|22.86
|33.16
|32.08
|-23.80
|88.69
|-39.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Chitradurga Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100KA1990PLC011467 and registration number is 011467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MKP Mobility Ltd. is ₹11.45 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of MKP Mobility Ltd. is 58.26 and PB ratio of MKP Mobility Ltd. is 2.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MKP Mobility Ltd. is ₹33.56 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MKP Mobility Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MKP Mobility Ltd. is ₹33.56 and 52-week low of MKP Mobility Ltd. is ₹23.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.