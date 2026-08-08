What is the share price of MKP Mobility? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MKP Mobility is ₹150.00 as on .

What kind of stock is MKP Mobility? The MKP Mobility is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MKP Mobility? The market cap of MKP Mobility is ₹51.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MKP Mobility? Today’s highest and lowest price of MKP Mobility are ₹152.45 and ₹144.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MKP Mobility? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MKP Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MKP Mobility is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of MKP Mobility is ₹97.00 as on .

How has the MKP Mobility performed historically in terms of returns? The MKP Mobility has shown returns of 3.31% over the past day, 24.07% for the past month, 27.01% over 3 months, 26.05% over 1 year, 67.41% across 3 years, and 63.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MKP Mobility? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MKP Mobility are 29.10 and 6.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global