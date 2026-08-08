Here's the live share price of MKP Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MKP Mobility
|6.38
|24.07
|27.01
|26.26
|26.05
|67.41
|63.09
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MKP Mobility has gained 26.05% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MKP Mobility has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.7
|142.59
|10
|143.12
|142.55
|20
|143.08
|139.94
|50
|127.07
|131.12
|100
|119.78
|126.33
|200
|122.81
|129.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MKP Mobility remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|MKP Mobility - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, August 10, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|MKP Mobility - Clarification
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|MKP Mobility - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|MKP Mobility - Clarification sought from MKP Mobility Ltd
|Jul 10, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|MKP Mobility - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
MKP Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100KA1990PLC011467 and registration number is 011467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MKP Mobility is ₹150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MKP Mobility is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MKP Mobility is ₹51.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MKP Mobility are ₹152.45 and ₹144.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MKP Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MKP Mobility is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of MKP Mobility is ₹97.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MKP Mobility has shown returns of 3.31% over the past day, 24.07% for the past month, 27.01% over 3 months, 26.05% over 1 year, 67.41% across 3 years, and 63.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MKP Mobility are 29.10 and 6.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global