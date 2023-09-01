Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

MKP Mobility Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MKP MOBILITY LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.56 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MKP Mobility Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.56₹33.56
₹33.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.25₹33.56
₹33.56
Open Price
₹33.56
Prev. Close
₹33.56
Volume
0

MKP Mobility Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.56
  • R233.56
  • R333.56
  • Pivot
    33.56
  • S133.56
  • S233.56
  • S333.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.1733.01
  • 1023.2732.14
  • 2021.4630.51
  • 5017.7326.43
  • 10015.922.21
  • 20012.6117.5

MKP Mobility Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9715.7224.9944.342,606.45189.31
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
5.88-1.5932.8054.1647.89322.7798.18
25.0018.4829.7069.9332.04436.65160.59
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.0222.8633.1632.08-23.8088.69-39.43

MKP Mobility Ltd. Share Holdings

MKP Mobility Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About MKP Mobility Ltd.

Chitradurga Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100KA1990PLC011467 and registration number is 011467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shivanna Vishwanath
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitesh Mahendra Patodia
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Anshay Jitesh Patodia
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Brijkishore Chaturvedi
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Ms. Trupti Bharat Agarwal
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Nevil Agarwal
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on MKP Mobility Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MKP Mobility Ltd.?

The market cap of MKP Mobility Ltd. is ₹11.45 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MKP Mobility Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MKP Mobility Ltd. is 58.26 and PB ratio of MKP Mobility Ltd. is 2.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of MKP Mobility Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MKP Mobility Ltd. is ₹33.56 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MKP Mobility Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MKP Mobility Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MKP Mobility Ltd. is ₹33.56 and 52-week low of MKP Mobility Ltd. is ₹23.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data