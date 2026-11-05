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M.K. Sons Fine Jewels Share Price

NSE
BSE

M.K. SONS FINE JEWELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹162.20 Closed
0.12₹ 0.20
As on Nov 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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M.K. Sons Fine Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.10₹174.90
₹162.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.10₹174.90
₹162.20
Open Price
₹171.60
Prev. Close
₹162.00
Volume
16,00,262

Source: Dion Global

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		6.893.26-3.38.6525.7613.2914.32
Kalyan Jewellers India		2.91-4.85-6.6930.33.4118.146.72
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart		2.54-7.446.3646.3646.3613.547.92
PC Jeweller		-1.0621.1560.8367.6629.1772.4641.32
Sky Gold and Diamonds		5.8612.5236.77103.41165.6130.46150.17
Thangamayil Jewellery		-7.24-9.47-13.318.2839.7251.3947.44
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-0.18-12.83-19.640.275.788.074.77
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-0.741.25-11.82-15.64-10.1-9.86-6.04
Senco Gold		2.59-1.95-22.07-10.02-5.14-4.918.96
Goldiam International		4.08-0.34-14.631.8215.8147.814.85
D P Abhushan		-7.91-10.0529.7985.2630.2921.212.23
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-5.891.87123.03302.22227.1864.5846.78
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		2.6332.8825.341.2629.4516.339.5
Shanti Gold International		-17.49-13.4726.3435.1216.196.153.65
Deepa Jewellers		2.179.3710.1910.1910.193.291.96
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		-1.0418.9324.6549.4453.5715.378.96
Khazanchi Jewellers		0.271.241.157.054.4736.2236.85
Renaissance Global		-0.95-12.813.1241.177.316.19-6.12
Rajesh Exports		-0.64-20.33-41.04-58.04-72.05-51.35-39.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Titan Company has gained 25.76% compared to peers like Kalyan Jewellers India (3.41%), Lalithaa Jewellery Mart (46.36%), PC Jeweller (29.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Company has underperformed peers relative to Kalyan Jewellers India (46.72%) and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart (7.92%).

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
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Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 04, 2026, 12:57 PM IST ISTM. K. Sons Fine Jewe - Listing of Equity Shares of M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About M.K. Sons Fine Jewels

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310MH2012PLC225971 and registration number is 225971. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 538.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Neelam Ramchand Raimalani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kush Ramchand Raimalani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aakash T Keshari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Luke Benedict Fernandez
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrenik Suresh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on M.K. Sons Fine Jewels Share Price

What is the share price of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹162.20 as on Nov 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is M.K. Sons Fine Jewels?

The M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels?

The market cap of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹0.00 Cr as on Nov 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels are ₹174.90 and ₹162.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M.K. Sons Fine Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹174.90 and 52-week low of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹162.10 as on Nov 04, 2026.

How has the M.K. Sons Fine Jewels performed historically in terms of returns?

The M.K. Sons Fine Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels are and on Nov 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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