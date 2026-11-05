Here's the live share price of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|6.89
|3.26
|-3.3
|8.65
|25.76
|13.29
|14.32
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|2.91
|-4.85
|-6.69
|30.3
|3.41
|18.1
|46.72
|Lalithaa Jewellery Mart
|2.54
|-7.4
|46.36
|46.36
|46.36
|13.54
|7.92
|PC Jeweller
|-1.06
|21.15
|60.83
|67.66
|29.17
|72.46
|41.32
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|5.86
|12.52
|36.77
|103.41
|165.6
|130.46
|150.17
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|-7.24
|-9.47
|-13.31
|8.28
|39.72
|51.39
|47.44
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-0.18
|-12.83
|-19.6
|40.27
|5.78
|8.07
|4.77
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-0.74
|1.25
|-11.82
|-15.64
|-10.1
|-9.86
|-6.04
|Senco Gold
|2.59
|-1.95
|-22.07
|-10.02
|-5.14
|-4.91
|8.96
|Goldiam International
|4.08
|-0.34
|-14.63
|1.82
|15.81
|47.8
|14.85
|D P Abhushan
|-7.91
|-10.05
|29.79
|85.26
|30.29
|21.2
|12.23
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-5.89
|1.87
|123.03
|302.22
|227.18
|64.58
|46.78
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|2.63
|32.88
|25.3
|41.26
|29.45
|16.33
|9.5
|Shanti Gold International
|-17.49
|-13.47
|26.34
|35.12
|16.19
|6.15
|3.65
|Deepa Jewellers
|2.17
|9.37
|10.19
|10.19
|10.19
|3.29
|1.96
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|-1.04
|18.93
|24.65
|49.44
|53.57
|15.37
|8.96
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|0.27
|1.24
|1.15
|7.05
|4.47
|36.22
|36.85
|Renaissance Global
|-0.95
|-12.8
|13.12
|41.17
|7.31
|6.19
|-6.12
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.64
|-20.33
|-41.04
|-58.04
|-72.05
|-51.35
|-39.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Titan Company has gained 25.76% compared to peers like Kalyan Jewellers India (3.41%), Lalithaa Jewellery Mart (46.36%), PC Jeweller (29.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Titan Company has underperformed peers relative to Kalyan Jewellers India (46.72%) and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart (7.92%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 04, 2026, 12:57 PM IST IST
|M. K. Sons Fine Jewe - Listing of Equity Shares of M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd
Source: Dion Global
M. K. Sons Fine Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310MH2012PLC225971 and registration number is 225971. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 538.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹162.20 as on Nov 04, 2026.
The M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹0.00 Cr as on Nov 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels are ₹174.90 and ₹162.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M.K. Sons Fine Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹174.90 and 52-week low of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹162.10 as on Nov 04, 2026.
The M.K. Sons Fine Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels are and on Nov 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global