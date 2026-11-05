What is the share price of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹162.20 as on .

What kind of stock is M.K. Sons Fine Jewels? The M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels? The market cap of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels? Today’s highest and lowest price of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels are ₹174.90 and ₹162.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M.K. Sons Fine Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹174.90 and 52-week low of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is ₹162.10 as on .

How has the M.K. Sons Fine Jewels performed historically in terms of returns? The M.K. Sons Fine Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M.K. Sons Fine Jewels are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global