Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220KA1985PLC007036 and registration number is 007036. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹4.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is 0.59 and PB ratio of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is -0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹14.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Miven Machine Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹23.46 and 52-week low of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹7.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.