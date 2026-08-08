What is the share price of Miven Machine Tools? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Miven Machine Tools is ₹87.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Miven Machine Tools? The Miven Machine Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Miven Machine Tools? The market cap of Miven Machine Tools is ₹26.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Miven Machine Tools? Today’s highest and lowest price of Miven Machine Tools are ₹87.30 and ₹87.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Miven Machine Tools? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Miven Machine Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Miven Machine Tools is ₹103.38 and 52-week low of Miven Machine Tools is ₹59.47 as on .

How has the Miven Machine Tools performed historically in terms of returns? The Miven Machine Tools has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 7.21% for the past month, 15.32% over 3 months, 6.05% over 1 year, 74.43% across 3 years, and 72.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Miven Machine Tools? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Miven Machine Tools are -59.75 and -4.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global