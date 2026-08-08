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Miven Machine Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Miven Machine Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹87.30 Closed
4.99₹ 4.15
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Miven Machine Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.30₹87.30
₹87.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.47₹103.38
₹87.30
Open Price
₹87.30
Prev. Close
₹83.15
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Miven Machine Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Miven Machine Tools		10.247.2115.325.186.0574.4372.29
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Miven Machine Tools has gained 6.05% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Miven Machine Tools has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Miven Machine Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Miven Machine Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58484.34
1081.6783.26
2082.8383.77
5083.2683.58
10082.8482.86
20081.6883.61

Source: Dion Global

Miven Machine Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Miven Machine Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Miven Machine Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTMiven Machine Tools - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTMiven Machine Tools - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 05:28 AM IST ISTMiven Machine Tools - Resubmission Of Financial Results By Adding Statement Of Impact For Period Ending 31 March 2026
Jun 02, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTMiven Machine Tools - Intimation Of Starting And Closing Time Of Board Meeting Held On 30 May 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTMiven Machine Tools - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Miven Machine Tools

Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220KA1985PLC007036 and registration number is 007036. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Katta Sundeep Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bindumalini Krishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Sunilkumar Kosuru
    Director
  • Mr. Sahil Arora
    Director

FAQs on Miven Machine Tools Share Price

What is the share price of Miven Machine Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Miven Machine Tools is ₹87.30 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Miven Machine Tools?

The Miven Machine Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Miven Machine Tools?

The market cap of Miven Machine Tools is ₹26.22 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Miven Machine Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Miven Machine Tools are ₹87.30 and ₹87.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Miven Machine Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Miven Machine Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Miven Machine Tools is ₹103.38 and 52-week low of Miven Machine Tools is ₹59.47 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Miven Machine Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The Miven Machine Tools has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 7.21% for the past month, 15.32% over 3 months, 6.05% over 1 year, 74.43% across 3 years, and 72.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Miven Machine Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Miven Machine Tools are -59.75 and -4.40 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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