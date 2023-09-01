Follow Us

Miven Machine Tools Ltd. Share Price

MIVEN MACHINE TOOLS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.76 Closed
-1.99-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Miven Machine Tools Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.76₹15.06
₹14.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.30₹23.46
₹14.76
Open Price
₹15.06
Prev. Close
₹15.06
Volume
300

Miven Machine Tools Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.96
  • R215.16
  • R315.26
  • Pivot
    14.86
  • S114.66
  • S214.56
  • S314.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.7815.42
  • 108.0115.89
  • 208.7916.4
  • 509.4916.17
  • 1007.3314.48
  • 2006.6612.08

Miven Machine Tools Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.63-10.2729.4717.3366.59243.2619.03
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Miven Machine Tools Ltd. Share Holdings

Miven Machine Tools Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Miven Machine Tools Ltd.

Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220KA1985PLC007036 and registration number is 007036. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Alka Vikram Sirur
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram R Sirur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyam M Sirur
    Director
  • Mr. Nandan Marutirao Balwalli
    Director
  • Mr. Anand B Kamalapur
    Director

FAQs on Miven Machine Tools Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Miven Machine Tools Ltd.?

The market cap of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹4.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Miven Machine Tools Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is 0.59 and PB ratio of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is -0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Miven Machine Tools Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹14.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Miven Machine Tools Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Miven Machine Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹23.46 and 52-week low of Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹7.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

