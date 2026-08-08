Here's the live share price of Miven Machine Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Miven Machine Tools
|10.24
|7.21
|15.32
|5.18
|6.05
|74.43
|72.29
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Miven Machine Tools has gained 6.05% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Miven Machine Tools has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84
|84.34
|10
|81.67
|83.26
|20
|82.83
|83.77
|50
|83.26
|83.58
|100
|82.84
|82.86
|200
|81.68
|83.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Miven Machine Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Miven Machine Tools - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Miven Machine Tools - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 05:28 AM IST IST
|Miven Machine Tools - Resubmission Of Financial Results By Adding Statement Of Impact For Period Ending 31 March 2026
|Jun 02, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Miven Machine Tools - Intimation Of Starting And Closing Time Of Board Meeting Held On 30 May 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Miven Machine Tools - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Miven Machine Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220KA1985PLC007036 and registration number is 007036. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Miven Machine Tools is ₹87.30 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Miven Machine Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Miven Machine Tools is ₹26.22 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Miven Machine Tools are ₹87.30 and ₹87.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Miven Machine Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Miven Machine Tools is ₹103.38 and 52-week low of Miven Machine Tools is ₹59.47 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Miven Machine Tools has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 7.21% for the past month, 15.32% over 3 months, 6.05% over 1 year, 74.43% across 3 years, and 72.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Miven Machine Tools are -59.75 and -4.40 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global