Here's the live share price of Mittal Life Style along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mittal Life Style
|-1.10
|-4.26
|0
|-12.62
|-46.11
|-14.76
|0.06
|Arvind
|9.23
|3.98
|25.15
|44.62
|85.92
|59.57
|41.88
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|-5.93
|-8.29
|-13.09
|-0.07
|-24.34
|42.87
|94.58
|Nandan Denim
|-1.69
|-2.52
|-19.44
|-26.35
|-33.90
|7.55
|-4.03
|Varvee Global
|-1.48
|-3.63
|1.90
|-6.93
|-31.23
|74.67
|38.73
|R&B Denims
|0
|-14.29
|-33.14
|-84.04
|-73.70
|-35.93
|-23.44
|Vinny Overseas
|1.90
|-0.93
|-9.32
|-13.71
|-18.32
|-21.26
|0.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mittal Life Style has declined 46.11% compared to peers like Arvind (85.92%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-24.34%), Nandan Denim (-33.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Mittal Life Style has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.88%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (94.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.91
|0.91
|10
|0.91
|0.91
|20
|0.92
|0.92
|50
|0.97
|0.94
|100
|0.94
|0.98
|200
|1.08
|1.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mittal Life Style remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mittal Life Style fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Mittal Life Style Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2005PLC155786 and registration number is 155786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mittal Life Style is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mittal Life Style is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mittal Life Style is ₹39.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mittal Life Style are ₹0.92 and ₹0.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mittal Life Style stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mittal Life Style is ₹1.82 and 52-week low of Mittal Life Style is ₹0.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mittal Life Style has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, -4.26% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -46.11% over 1 year, -14.76% across 3 years, and 0.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mittal Life Style are 17.48 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global