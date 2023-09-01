Follow Us

MITTAL LIFE STYLE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Denim | Smallcap | NSE
₹16.80 Closed
1.20.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Mittal Life Style Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.25₹17.15
₹16.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.90₹17.00
₹16.80
Open Price
₹16.70
Prev. Close
₹16.60
Volume
3,92,632

Mittal Life Style Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.22
  • R217.63
  • R318.12
  • Pivot
    16.73
  • S116.32
  • S215.83
  • S315.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.7816.44
  • 1011.7316.23
  • 2011.7615.85
  • 5011.9715.04
  • 10012.0814.08
  • 20014.2813.16

Mittal Life Style Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.829.4520.4347.3751.60-43.7147.61
5.7631.0339.47112.9278.48411.52-56.10
12.6821.5810.5321.90-24.26214.29-14.60
5.9815.59-8.1320.11174.912,970.42626.67
-3.23-13.04-51.22-80.7156.8294.6279.01
-2.324.9813.1712.35-15.4893.33-21.36

Mittal Life Style Ltd. Share Holdings

Mittal Life Style Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Aug, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Mittal Life Style Ltd.

Mittal Life Style Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2005PLC155786 and registration number is 155786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Brijeshkumar J Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pratik Brijeshkumar Mittal
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sudha Brijeshkumar Mittal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Praful Jadavji Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasun Muljibhai Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Banwarilala Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mittal Life Style Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mittal Life Style Ltd.?

The market cap of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is ₹49.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mittal Life Style Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is 43.41 and PB ratio of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mittal Life Style Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mittal Life Style Ltd. is ₹16.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mittal Life Style Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mittal Life Style Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is ₹17.00 and 52-week low of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is ₹6.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

