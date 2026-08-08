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Mittal Life Style Share Price

NSE
BSE

MITTAL LIFE STYLE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Mittal Life Style along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.90 Closed
-1.10₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mittal Life Style Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.90₹0.92
₹0.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.70₹1.82
₹0.90
Open Price
₹0.90
Prev. Close
₹0.91
Volume
2,43,904

Source: Dion Global

Mittal Life Style Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mittal Life Style		-1.10-4.260-12.62-46.11-14.760.06
Arvind		9.233.9825.1544.6285.9259.5741.88
United Polyfab Gujarat		-5.93-8.29-13.09-0.07-24.3442.8794.58
Nandan Denim		-1.69-2.52-19.44-26.35-33.907.55-4.03
Varvee Global		-1.48-3.631.90-6.93-31.2374.6738.73
R&B Denims		0-14.29-33.14-84.04-73.70-35.93-23.44
Vinny Overseas		1.90-0.93-9.32-13.71-18.32-21.260.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mittal Life Style has declined 46.11% compared to peers like Arvind (85.92%), United Polyfab Gujarat (-24.34%), Nandan Denim (-33.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Mittal Life Style has underperformed peers relative to Arvind (41.88%) and United Polyfab Gujarat (94.58%).

Mittal Life Style Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mittal Life Style Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.910.91
100.910.91
200.920.92
500.970.94
1000.940.98
2001.081.1

Source: Dion Global

Mittal Life Style Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mittal Life Style remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mittal Life Style Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mittal Life Style fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Mittal Life Style

Mittal Life Style Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2005PLC155786 and registration number is 155786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brijeshkumar J Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pratik Brijeshkumar Mittal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sudha Brijeshkumar Mittal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Banwarilala Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praful Jadavji Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasun Muljibhai Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mittal Life Style Share Price

What is the share price of Mittal Life Style?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mittal Life Style is ₹0.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mittal Life Style?

The Mittal Life Style is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mittal Life Style?

The market cap of Mittal Life Style is ₹39.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mittal Life Style?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mittal Life Style are ₹0.92 and ₹0.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mittal Life Style?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mittal Life Style stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mittal Life Style is ₹1.82 and 52-week low of Mittal Life Style is ₹0.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mittal Life Style performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mittal Life Style has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, -4.26% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -46.11% over 1 year, -14.76% across 3 years, and 0.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mittal Life Style?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mittal Life Style are 17.48 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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