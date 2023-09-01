Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.82
|9.45
|20.43
|47.37
|51.60
|-43.71
|47.61
|5.76
|31.03
|39.47
|112.92
|78.48
|411.52
|-56.10
|12.68
|21.58
|10.53
|21.90
|-24.26
|214.29
|-14.60
|5.98
|15.59
|-8.13
|20.11
|174.91
|2,970.42
|626.67
|-3.23
|-13.04
|-51.22
|-80.71
|56.82
|94.62
|79.01
|-2.32
|4.98
|13.17
|12.35
|-15.48
|93.33
|-21.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Mittal Life Style Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2005PLC155786 and registration number is 155786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is ₹49.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is 43.41 and PB ratio of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mittal Life Style Ltd. is ₹16.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mittal Life Style Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is ₹17.00 and 52-week low of Mittal Life Style Ltd. is ₹6.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.