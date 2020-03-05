Mitsui Sumitomo to acquire 22% stake in Max Financial Services via share swap

The stake held by MFS in Max Life will increase to 93.10%.

The board of Max Financial Services (MFS) has approved a transaction allowing Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) to swap 20.57% of its shareholding in Max Life Insurance with a 21.87% stake in MFS. The swap will enable MFS to simplify the shareholding structure in its subsidiary and have more flexibility to attract strategic investments in Max Life in the future, while maintaining its majority ownership.

“The transaction will also provide MFS the option to purchase from MSI its balance shareholding in Max Life for cash at a price of `85 per share,” MFS told the stock exchanges in a notification. The transaction structure will involve MSI subscribing to 75.46 million shares of MFS having a par value of `2 each at a price of `565.11 per share, aggregating to 21.87% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company on the date of allotment of the fresh shares.

In consideration, MFS will receive 394.77 million shares of `10 each from MSI at a price of `108.02 per share, or a 20.57% stake in Max Life. As a result, the stake held by MFS in Max Life will increase to 93.10%. Mohit Talwar, MD, MFS, and vice chairman, Max Group, said: “We value MSI as our long-term partners in the life insurance business and we are confident that they will continue to provide their expertise and counsel to MFS and Max Life through the Board Governance mechanism.

This transaction makes the holding structure simpler and helps consolidate our shareholding in Max Life, which is expected to benefit all our shareholders by attracting more investor interest.” The transaction is subject to requisite approvals and is expected to be concluded by June 2020.

MFS’ shares ended flat at `591.65 on the BSE on Wednesday. In February this year, MFS and Axis Bank had signed a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore the possibility of the bank entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Max Life. MFS holds a 72.5% stake in Max Life, while Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Axis Bank hold 25.5% and 2%, respectively.

In November 2019, MFS, its subsidiary Max Life Insurance, and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance had mutually agreed to terminate a share swap transaction that was announced in August the same year. The plan then was to issue MSI a 21.45% stake in MFS at `421.67 per share through a preferential allotment. In exchange, MFS was to acquire a 19.98% stake in Max Life from Max Life Insurance at `80.89 per share.