Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|7.93
|4.61
|14.60
|5.98
|-8.97
|-3.76
|-37.30
|1.21
|22.35
|54.29
|64.36
|63.93
|166.74
|210.86
|0.16
|-2.05
|0.56
|25.38
|-5.63
|-27.02
|-27.02
|9.49
|50.06
|61.56
|58.01
|17.82
|587.08
|1,258.89
|7.07
|0.69
|44.89
|63.43
|31.21
|-12.64
|-60.69
|4.71
|11.62
|60.76
|62.56
|42.48
|274.41
|64.38
|7.83
|9.21
|33.00
|50.97
|20.83
|-62.46
|-77.44
|-0.48
|-5.71
|9.84
|25.79
|4.35
|375.32
|352.19
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.13
|-31.29
|-32.47
|-76.73
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.81
|2.52
|-1.77
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|1.45
|2.94
|1.45
|0
|-2.78
|112.12
|-23.91
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.20
|8.06
|11.00
|1.57
|-21.65
|-30.56
|-30.56
|1.79
|4.71
|-1.25
|-5.07
|-0.84
|86.39
|90.37
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|0.37
|3.05
|10.88
|-8.47
|-42.61
|-87.74
|-28.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140PN1982PLC026933 and registration number is 026933. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹107.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is 17.91 and PB ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹79.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹94.95 and 52-week low of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹53.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.