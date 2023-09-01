What is the Market Cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.? The market cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹107.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is 17.91 and PB ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is 0.98 as on .

What is the share price of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹79.95 as on .