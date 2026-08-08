Here's the live share price of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services
|7.92
|2.03
|-9.62
|28.10
|9.62
|4.62
|8.80
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.52
|-2.89
|-12.83
|-14.62
|-28.84
|-13.39
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|4.60
|4.59
|-6.68
|-4.45
|-4.87
|13.24
|-4.24
|Ceigall India
|-2.74
|-12.06
|-8.96
|16.43
|30.67
|-4.83
|-2.93
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.46
|4.69
|5.48
|4.68
|11.08
|3.03
|1.81
|GE Power India
|5.67
|-13.65
|14.27
|118.94
|142.00
|59.12
|18.66
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.44
|-2.99
|-19.96
|-17.00
|-39.30
|-12.65
|-10.35
|Indiqube Spaces
|5.09
|6.44
|5.76
|4.94
|-8.68
|-5.73
|-3.48
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.51
|-1.26
|-3.64
|-16.17
|-27.70
|9.98
|18.97
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.32
|-10.05
|-25.86
|-31.56
|-51.78
|-13.64
|-8.42
|Chavda Infra
|11.80
|60.58
|31.91
|29.19
|29.96
|17.64
|10.24
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.20
|2.81
|12.53
|11.41
|-2.96
|-1.00
|-0.60
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.94
|-1.94
|-14.62
|-16.56
|-62.72
|-28.03
|-17.91
|Dev Accelerator
|0.18
|-3.30
|-19.62
|-16.50
|-46.92
|-19.03
|-11.90
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|11.83
|27.12
|4.70
|22.29
|-9.66
|37.09
|29.36
|RBM Infracon
|0.45
|1.14
|-30.32
|-34.08
|-42.54
|72.86
|37.01
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|-4.09
|-4.92
|0.59
|0.59
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.61
|-0.12
|-3.66
|-10.98
|-14.31
|39.22
|6.88
|Marc Technocrats
|13.80
|37.55
|41.40
|145.60
|85.50
|22.87
|13.15
|Dhara Rail Projects
|3.14
|-2.47
|6.40
|16.02
|-12.38
|-4.31
|-2.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services has gained 9.62% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.2
|76.22
|10
|73.78
|75.33
|20
|74.47
|75.48
|50
|78.84
|76.41
|100
|74
|74.79
|200
|69.71
|73.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.43%, FII holding rose to 20.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140PN1982PLC026933 and registration number is 026933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹79.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹138.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services are ₹80.40 and ₹76.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹49.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 2.03% for the past month, -9.62% over 3 months, 9.62% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 8.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services are 17.09 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global