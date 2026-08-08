What is the share price of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹79.32 as on .

What kind of stock is MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services? The MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services? The market cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹138.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services are ₹80.40 and ₹76.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹49.56 as on .

How has the MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services performed historically in terms of returns? The MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 2.03% for the past month, -9.62% over 3 months, 9.62% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 8.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services are 17.09 and 0.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global