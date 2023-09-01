Follow Us

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. Share Price

MITCON CONSULTANCY & ENGINEERING SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹79.95 Closed
1.331.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.00₹82.50
₹79.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.05₹94.95
₹79.95
Open Price
₹78.00
Prev. Close
₹78.90
Volume
63,550

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.27
  • R284.63
  • R386.77
  • Pivot
    80.13
  • S177.77
  • S275.63
  • S373.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.7980.88
  • 1067.8281.97
  • 2068.2781.63
  • 5069.7378.26
  • 10073.8275.11
  • 20082.5472.9

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. Share Holdings

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140PN1982PLC026933 and registration number is 026933. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Chalwade
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Phadke
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Pradeep Bavadekar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Archana Lakhe
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ajay Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Gayatri Chaitanya Chinthapalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Mohatta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.?

The market cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹107.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is 17.91 and PB ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹79.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹94.95 and 52-week low of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is ₹53.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

