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MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MITCON CONSULTANCY & ENGINEERING SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.32 Closed
1.03₹ 0.81
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.00₹80.40
₹79.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.56₹91.70
₹79.32
Open Price
₹78.90
Prev. Close
₹78.51
Volume
2,856

Source: Dion Global

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services		7.922.03-9.6228.109.624.628.80
G R Infraprojects		-1.52-2.89-12.83-14.62-28.84-13.39-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		4.604.59-6.68-4.45-4.8713.24-4.24
Ceigall India		-2.74-12.06-8.9616.4330.67-4.83-2.93
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.464.695.484.6811.083.031.81
GE Power India		5.67-13.6514.27118.94142.0059.1218.66
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.44-2.99-19.96-17.00-39.30-12.65-10.35
Indiqube Spaces		5.096.445.764.94-8.68-5.73-3.48
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.51-1.26-3.64-16.17-27.709.9818.97
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.32-10.05-25.86-31.56-51.78-13.64-8.42
Chavda Infra		11.8060.5831.9129.1929.9617.6410.24
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.202.8112.5311.41-2.96-1.00-0.60
Highway Infrastructure		-1.94-1.94-14.62-16.56-62.72-28.03-17.91
Dev Accelerator		0.18-3.30-19.62-16.50-46.92-19.03-11.90
A2Z Infra Engineering		11.8327.124.7022.29-9.6637.0929.36
RBM Infracon		0.451.14-30.32-34.08-42.5472.8637.01
Active Infrastructures		0-4.09-4.920.590.59-0.88-0.53
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.61-0.12-3.66-10.98-14.3139.226.88
Marc Technocrats		13.8037.5541.40145.6085.5022.8713.15
Dhara Rail Projects		3.14-2.476.4016.02-12.38-4.31-2.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services has gained 9.62% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.276.22
1073.7875.33
2074.4775.48
5078.8476.41
1007474.79
20069.7173.78

Source: Dion Global

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.43%, FII holding rose to 20.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140PN1982PLC026933 and registration number is 026933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand Chalwade
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Mohatta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Phadke
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Chinthapalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Promila Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Manjunath Jyothinagara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sharada Sunder
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Share Price

What is the share price of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹79.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services?

The MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services?

The market cap of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹138.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services are ₹80.40 and ₹76.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services is ₹49.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 2.03% for the past month, -9.62% over 3 months, 9.62% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 8.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services are 17.09 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services News

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