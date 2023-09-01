Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.63
|-2.26
|-6.98
|2.62
|-14.92
|-31.58
|40.58
|4.18
|22.33
|29.43
|72.72
|24.15
|205.90
|778.30
|5.34
|9.03
|5.27
|-3.39
|-11.30
|36.95
|44.35
|-0.25
|11.88
|13.80
|24.98
|-10.26
|-22.35
|-7.62
|6.67
|22.73
|38.44
|56.96
|32.12
|65.45
|205.86
|0.69
|1.78
|4.12
|-24.61
|-4.83
|2.32
|-17.66
|-9.63
|21.47
|89.81
|102.86
|64.48
|64.48
|64.48
|4.34
|-15.87
|13.13
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|4.75
|8.99
|25.16
|45.50
|114.21
|114.21
|114.21
|9.80
|9.86
|70.08
|56.72
|23.86
|172.99
|-21.04
|14.14
|16.11
|23.05
|23.13
|9.05
|279.03
|37.22
|-0.77
|0.45
|-6.40
|14.39
|66.22
|463.64
|568.10
|-5.16
|-0.55
|-6.77
|2.56
|-5.26
|122.68
|9.42
|5.81
|43.20
|71.31
|52.75
|35.44
|266.60
|106.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|07 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Misquita Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210GA1998PLC002537 and registration number is 002537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is ₹11.06 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is 1.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Misquita Engineering Ltd. is ₹41.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Misquita Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is ₹74.00 and 52-week low of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is ₹33.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.