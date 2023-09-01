Follow Us

MISQUITA ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Misquita Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.45₹41.05
₹41.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.75₹74.00
₹41.05
Open Price
₹40.45
Prev. Close
₹41.05
Volume
0

Misquita Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.25
  • R241.45
  • R341.85
  • Pivot
    40.85
  • S140.65
  • S240.25
  • S340.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.1541.62
  • 1049.4541.67
  • 2054.6942.25
  • 5045.4443.46
  • 10041.7843.45
  • 20035.8641.93

Misquita Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.63-2.26-6.982.62-14.92-31.5840.58
4.1822.3329.4372.7224.15205.90778.30
5.349.035.27-3.39-11.3036.9544.35
-0.2511.8813.8024.98-10.26-22.35-7.62
6.6722.7338.4456.9632.1265.45205.86
0.691.784.12-24.61-4.832.32-17.66
-9.6321.4789.81102.8664.4864.4864.48
4.34-15.8713.1326.1826.1826.1826.18
4.758.9925.1645.50114.21114.21114.21
9.809.8670.0856.7223.86172.99-21.04
14.1416.1123.0523.139.05279.0337.22
-0.770.45-6.4014.3966.22463.64568.10
-5.16-0.55-6.772.56-5.26122.689.42
5.8143.2071.3152.7535.44266.60106.34

Misquita Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Misquita Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
07 Sep, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Misquita Engineering Ltd.

Misquita Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210GA1998PLC002537 and registration number is 002537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Thomas Constance Avinash Misquita
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Gail Lucia Misquita
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Desiderio Misquita
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Raghu Mesta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Noel Luizinho Quadros
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Misquita Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Misquita Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is ₹11.06 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Misquita Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is 1.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Misquita Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Misquita Engineering Ltd. is ₹41.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Misquita Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Misquita Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is ₹74.00 and 52-week low of Misquita Engineering Ltd. is ₹33.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

