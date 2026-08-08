Here's the live share price of Misquita Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Misquita Engineering
|-13.94
|-19.84
|-35.98
|-35.10
|-23.89
|19.99
|15.28
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Misquita Engineering has declined 23.89% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Misquita Engineering has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.14
|83.41
|10
|87.01
|87.5
|20
|99
|94.67
|50
|111.6
|103.5
|100
|103.98
|103.85
|200
|95.44
|94.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Misquita Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Misquita Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Misquita Engineering - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Misquita Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Misquita Engineering - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listi
|May 30, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Misquita Engineering - Statement Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year & Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Misquita Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210GA1998PLC002537 and registration number is 002537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Misquita Engineering is ₹68.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Misquita Engineering is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Misquita Engineering is ₹32.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Misquita Engineering are ₹73.00 and ₹67.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Misquita Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Misquita Engineering is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of Misquita Engineering is ₹67.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Misquita Engineering has shown returns of -13.94% over the past day, -19.84% for the past month, -35.98% over 3 months, -23.89% over 1 year, 19.99% across 3 years, and 15.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Misquita Engineering are 140.08 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global