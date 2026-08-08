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Misquita Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

MISQUITA ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Misquita Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.50 Closed
-13.94₹ -11.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Misquita Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.10₹73.00
₹68.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.10₹142.00
₹68.50
Open Price
₹67.10
Prev. Close
₹79.60
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Misquita Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Misquita Engineering		-13.94-19.84-35.98-35.10-23.8919.9915.28
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Misquita Engineering has declined 23.89% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Misquita Engineering has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Misquita Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Misquita Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584.1483.41
1087.0187.5
209994.67
50111.6103.5
100103.98103.85
20095.4494.33

Source: Dion Global

Misquita Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Misquita Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Misquita Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTMisquita Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTMisquita Engineering - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 02, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTMisquita Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTMisquita Engineering - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listi
May 30, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTMisquita Engineering - Statement Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year & Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Misquita Engineering

Misquita Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210GA1998PLC002537 and registration number is 002537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Thomas Constance Avinash Misquita
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Gail Lucia Misquita
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Desiderio Anthony Misquita
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Chandrakant Naik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Noel Luizinho Quadros
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Misquita Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Misquita Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Misquita Engineering is ₹68.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Misquita Engineering?

The Misquita Engineering is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Misquita Engineering?

The market cap of Misquita Engineering is ₹32.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Misquita Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Misquita Engineering are ₹73.00 and ₹67.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Misquita Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Misquita Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Misquita Engineering is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of Misquita Engineering is ₹67.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Misquita Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Misquita Engineering has shown returns of -13.94% over the past day, -19.84% for the past month, -35.98% over 3 months, -23.89% over 1 year, 19.99% across 3 years, and 15.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Misquita Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Misquita Engineering are 140.08 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Misquita Engineering News

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