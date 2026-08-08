What is the share price of Misquita Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Misquita Engineering is ₹68.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Misquita Engineering? The Misquita Engineering is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Misquita Engineering? The market cap of Misquita Engineering is ₹32.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Misquita Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Misquita Engineering are ₹73.00 and ₹67.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Misquita Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Misquita Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Misquita Engineering is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of Misquita Engineering is ₹67.10 as on .

How has the Misquita Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Misquita Engineering has shown returns of -13.94% over the past day, -19.84% for the past month, -35.98% over 3 months, -23.89% over 1 year, 19.99% across 3 years, and 15.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Misquita Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Misquita Engineering are 140.08 and 2.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global