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Mishtann Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

MISHTANN FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Mishtann Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.63 Closed
1.40₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mishtann Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.54₹3.64
₹3.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.97₹6.30
₹3.63
Open Price
₹3.59
Prev. Close
₹3.58
Volume
6,27,910

Source: Dion Global

Mishtann Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mishtann Foods		1.11-7.40-22.44-20.57-40.88-35.42-10.83
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mishtann Foods has declined 40.88% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Mishtann Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Mishtann Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mishtann Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.583.58
103.623.61
203.723.68
503.893.86
1004.14.08
2004.454.59

Source: Dion Global

Mishtann Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mishtann Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mishtann Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST ISTMishtann Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results For Th
Jul 13, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTMishtann Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTMishtann Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 07, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTMishtann Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On July 07, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTMishtann Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Mishtann Foods

Mishtann Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1981PLC004170 and registration number is 004170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents, brokers dealing in wholesale trade of agricultural raw material, live animals, food, beverages, intoxicants and textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiteshkumar Gaurishankar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Dahyalal Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Keval Manuprasad Bhatt
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumi Jayantbhai Gor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rainy Ramesh Singhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nihar Gaurang Sheth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mishtann Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Mishtann Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishtann Foods is ₹3.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mishtann Foods?

The Mishtann Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mishtann Foods?

The market cap of Mishtann Foods is ₹391.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mishtann Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mishtann Foods are ₹3.64 and ₹3.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mishtann Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishtann Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishtann Foods is ₹6.30 and 52-week low of Mishtann Foods is ₹2.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mishtann Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mishtann Foods has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, -22.44% over 3 months, -40.88% over 1 year, -35.42% across 3 years, and -10.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mishtann Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mishtann Foods are 1.51 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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