Mishtann Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MISHTANN FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.99 Closed
-1.07-0.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mishtann Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.97₹12.24
₹11.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.09₹14.79
₹11.99
Open Price
₹12.24
Prev. Close
₹12.12
Volume
71,49,699

Mishtann Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.18
  • R212.34
  • R312.45
  • Pivot
    12.07
  • S111.91
  • S211.8
  • S311.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.3312.32
  • 109.6612.5
  • 209.4812.63
  • 509.9212.02
  • 1009.7510.98
  • 20011.6610.22

Mishtann Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.51-9.2948.0933.7413.84215.22314.14
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Mishtann Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Mishtann Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 Aug, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Mishtann Foods Ltd.

Mishtann Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1981PLC004170 and registration number is 004170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents, brokers dealing in wholesale trade of agricultural raw material, live animals, food, beverages, intoxicants and textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 498.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiteshkumar Gaurishankar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Dahyalal Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Keval Manuprasad Bhatt
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumi Jayantbhai Gor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Pathak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mishtann Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mishtann Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is ₹1,199.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mishtann Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is 27.71 and PB ratio of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is 11.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mishtann Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishtann Foods Ltd. is ₹11.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mishtann Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishtann Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is ₹14.79 and 52-week low of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is ₹7.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

