What is the share price of Mishtann Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishtann Foods is ₹3.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Mishtann Foods? The Mishtann Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mishtann Foods? The market cap of Mishtann Foods is ₹391.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mishtann Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mishtann Foods are ₹3.64 and ₹3.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mishtann Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishtann Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishtann Foods is ₹6.30 and 52-week low of Mishtann Foods is ₹2.97 as on .

How has the Mishtann Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Mishtann Foods has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, -22.44% over 3 months, -40.88% over 1 year, -35.42% across 3 years, and -10.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mishtann Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mishtann Foods are 1.51 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global