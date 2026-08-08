Here's the live share price of Mishtann Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mishtann Foods
|1.11
|-7.40
|-22.44
|-20.57
|-40.88
|-35.42
|-10.83
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mishtann Foods has declined 40.88% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Mishtann Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.58
|3.58
|10
|3.62
|3.61
|20
|3.72
|3.68
|50
|3.89
|3.86
|100
|4.1
|4.08
|200
|4.45
|4.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mishtann Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST IST
|Mishtann Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results For Th
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Mishtann Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Mishtann Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Mishtann Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On July 07, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Mishtann Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Mishtann Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1981PLC004170 and registration number is 004170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents, brokers dealing in wholesale trade of agricultural raw material, live animals, food, beverages, intoxicants and textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishtann Foods is ₹3.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mishtann Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mishtann Foods is ₹391.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mishtann Foods are ₹3.64 and ₹3.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishtann Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishtann Foods is ₹6.30 and 52-week low of Mishtann Foods is ₹2.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mishtann Foods has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, -22.44% over 3 months, -40.88% over 1 year, -35.42% across 3 years, and -10.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mishtann Foods are 1.51 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global