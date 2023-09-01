Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.51
|-9.29
|48.09
|33.74
|13.84
|215.22
|314.14
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.38
|26.72
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Mishtann Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1981PLC004170 and registration number is 004170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents, brokers dealing in wholesale trade of agricultural raw material, live animals, food, beverages, intoxicants and textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 498.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is ₹1,199.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is 27.71 and PB ratio of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is 11.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishtann Foods Ltd. is ₹11.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishtann Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is ₹14.79 and 52-week low of Mishtann Foods Ltd. is ₹7.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.