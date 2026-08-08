Here's the live share price of Mishka Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mishka Exim
|4.31
|14.74
|11.79
|11.82
|30.43
|4.51
|5.59
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mishka Exim has gained 30.43% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Mishka Exim has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.21
|44.34
|10
|41.11
|42.92
|20
|40.46
|41.82
|50
|40.66
|41.04
|100
|40.37
|40.78
|200
|41.2
|40.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mishka Exim saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Mishka Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Mishka Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Mishka Exim - Results-Financial Results For Jun 30, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Mishka Exim - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On July 27, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Mishka Exim - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resu
Source: Dion Global
Mishka Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2014PLC270810 and registration number is 270810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishka Exim is ₹44.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mishka Exim is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mishka Exim is ₹64.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mishka Exim are ₹45.90 and ₹44.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishka Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishka Exim is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Mishka Exim is ₹32.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mishka Exim has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, 14.74% for the past month, 11.79% over 3 months, 30.43% over 1 year, 4.51% across 3 years, and 5.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mishka Exim are 33.12 and 2.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global