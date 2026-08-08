What is the share price of Mishka Exim? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishka Exim is ₹44.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Mishka Exim? The Mishka Exim is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mishka Exim? The market cap of Mishka Exim is ₹64.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mishka Exim? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mishka Exim are ₹45.90 and ₹44.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mishka Exim? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishka Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishka Exim is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Mishka Exim is ₹32.05 as on .

How has the Mishka Exim performed historically in terms of returns? The Mishka Exim has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, 14.74% for the past month, 11.79% over 3 months, 30.43% over 1 year, 4.51% across 3 years, and 5.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mishka Exim? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mishka Exim are 33.12 and 2.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global