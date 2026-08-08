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Mishka Exim Share Price

NSE
BSE

MISHKA EXIM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Mishka Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.75 Closed
-0.56₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mishka Exim Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.75₹45.90
₹44.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.05₹50.00
₹44.75
Open Price
₹45.90
Prev. Close
₹45.00
Volume
1,639

Source: Dion Global

Mishka Exim Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mishka Exim		4.3114.7411.7911.8230.434.515.59
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mishka Exim has gained 30.43% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Mishka Exim has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Mishka Exim Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mishka Exim Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.2144.34
1041.1142.92
2040.4641.82
5040.6641.04
10040.3740.78
20041.240.21

Source: Dion Global

Mishka Exim Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mishka Exim saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mishka Exim Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTMishka Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTMishka Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 27, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTMishka Exim - Results-Financial Results For Jun 30, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTMishka Exim - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On July 27, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTMishka Exim - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resu

Source: Dion Global

About Mishka Exim

Mishka Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2014PLC270810 and registration number is 270810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajneesh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Suman Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Varun Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Akhil Mohan Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anju Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajneesh Kumar Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mishka Exim Share Price

What is the share price of Mishka Exim?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishka Exim is ₹44.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mishka Exim?

The Mishka Exim is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mishka Exim?

The market cap of Mishka Exim is ₹64.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mishka Exim?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mishka Exim are ₹45.90 and ₹44.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mishka Exim?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishka Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishka Exim is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Mishka Exim is ₹32.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mishka Exim performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mishka Exim has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, 14.74% for the past month, 11.79% over 3 months, 30.43% over 1 year, 4.51% across 3 years, and 5.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mishka Exim?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mishka Exim are 33.12 and 2.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mishka Exim News

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