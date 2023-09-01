Follow Us

Mishka Exim Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MISHKA EXIM LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.82 Closed
2.470.72
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mishka Exim Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.82₹30.00
₹29.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹83.47
₹29.82
Open Price
₹29.92
Prev. Close
₹29.10
Volume
201

Mishka Exim Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.94
  • R230.06
  • R330.12
  • Pivot
    29.88
  • S129.76
  • S229.7
  • S329.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.1929.44
  • 1034.9930.7
  • 2033.9435.42
  • 5031.2748.36
  • 10029.3754.55
  • 20030.1751.98

Mishka Exim Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.08-37.62-61.77-47.22-8.9510.8648.73
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Mishka Exim Ltd. Share Holdings

Mishka Exim Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mishka Exim Ltd.

Mishka Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2014PLC270810 and registration number is 270810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Suman Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Rajneesh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anju Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhil Mohan Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Rajneesh Kumar Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mishka Exim Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mishka Exim Ltd.?

The market cap of Mishka Exim Ltd. is ₹43.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mishka Exim Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mishka Exim Ltd. is -122.72 and PB ratio of Mishka Exim Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mishka Exim Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishka Exim Ltd. is ₹29.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mishka Exim Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishka Exim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishka Exim Ltd. is ₹83.47 and 52-week low of Mishka Exim Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

