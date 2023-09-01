Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mishka Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2014PLC270810 and registration number is 270810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mishka Exim Ltd. is ₹43.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mishka Exim Ltd. is -122.72 and PB ratio of Mishka Exim Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mishka Exim Ltd. is ₹29.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mishka Exim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mishka Exim Ltd. is ₹83.47 and 52-week low of Mishka Exim Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.