Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MIRCH TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.42 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.42₹2.42
₹2.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.74₹2.42
₹2.42
Open Price
₹2.42
Prev. Close
₹2.42
Volume
0

Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.42
  • R22.42
  • R32.42
  • Pivot
    2.42
  • S12.42
  • S22.42
  • S32.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.522.22
  • 101.372.01
  • 201.121.69
  • 500.71.15
  • 1006.750
  • 20011.450

Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.764.7621.0039.08250.72426.09
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jan, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital

About Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd.

Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27290MH1972PLC016127 and registration number is 016127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Sambhav Ladha
    Director
  • Mr. Sadashiv Salian
    Director
  • Mrs. Ushadevi Ladha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Dilip Kulshrestha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Ronak Shah
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Ghanshyambhai Savdhariya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹.19 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is 0.18 and PB ratio of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is 0.38 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹2.42 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹1.74 as on Aug 23, 2023.

