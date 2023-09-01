Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.76
|4.76
|21.00
|39.08
|250.72
|426.09
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27290MH1972PLC016127 and registration number is 016127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹.19 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is 0.18 and PB ratio of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is 0.38 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹2.42 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹2.42 and 52-week low of Mirch Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹1.74 as on Aug 23, 2023.