MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MIRC Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32300MH1981PLC023637 and registration number is 023637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumer electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1192.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is ₹501.17 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is -26.21 and PB ratio of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is 2.63 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MIRC Electronics Ltd. is ₹21.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MIRC Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is ₹23.95 and 52-week low of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.