MIRC Electronics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | NSE
₹21.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MIRC Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.70₹22.50
₹21.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹23.95
₹21.70
Open Price
₹22.50
Prev. Close
₹21.70
Volume
24,38,171

MIRC Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.23
  • R222.77
  • R323.03
  • Pivot
    21.97
  • S121.43
  • S221.17
  • S320.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.1621.53
  • 1016.7321.29
  • 2017.1621.11
  • 5017.7519.92
  • 10015.6618.3
  • 20018.8717.28

MIRC Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.834.8362.5549.1417.93159.88-24.52
3.9922.2129.2772.4924.12204.62779.74
5.419.045.34-3.30-11.2736.9344.51
0.2812.4414.3525.65-9.83-21.76-6.95
6.4722.5438.0856.8431.9965.63205.22
1.002.044.46-24.51-4.532.54-17.18
-9.8121.4889.82102.7064.3264.3264.32
14.2615.8723.0924.968.97277.1037.48

MIRC Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

MIRC Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MIRC Electronics Ltd.

MIRC Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32300MH1981PLC023637 and registration number is 023637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumer electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1192.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gulu L Mirchandani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay J Mansukhani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaval Mirchandani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shirish Suvagia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rafique Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Carlton Pereira
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mohita Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on MIRC Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MIRC Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is ₹501.17 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MIRC Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is -26.21 and PB ratio of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is 2.63 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of MIRC Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MIRC Electronics Ltd. is ₹21.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MIRC Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MIRC Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is ₹23.95 and 52-week low of MIRC Electronics Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

