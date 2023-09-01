Follow Us

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. Share Price

MIPCO SEAMLESS RINGS (GUJARAT) LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.38 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.38₹11.38
₹11.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.20₹14.09
₹11.38
Open Price
₹11.38
Prev. Close
₹11.38
Volume
50

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.38
  • R211.38
  • R311.38
  • Pivot
    11.38
  • S111.38
  • S211.38
  • S311.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.7411.04
  • 106.4510.91
  • 206.7710.69
  • 507.9910.14
  • 100129.91
  • 20011.5910.22

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.379.9530.9649.7467.3547.2213.80
3.91-0.021.993.747.5752.99-11.13
4.271.8312.3429.2052.15192.9193.80
0.4545.3581.80125.01104.77454.00125.36
1.30-3.0413.4516.5224.93-7.74-17.24
0.6519.0984.26145.10114.92737.89269.19
-46.37-47.26-25.95-39.88-21.84153.6845.46
12.2138.8747.0567.0050.40501.12234.22
-10.7712.9541.8030.7320.76167.8453.43
2.17-2.4918.6422.34-1.8810.42-42.78
4.10-0.0214.9555.0724.5656.30-33.69
1.897.3826.4916.3134.57145.4017.69
-1.429.5568.1757.9014.96194.24-10.97
1.74-10.655.441.27-6.6119.39-42.70
-5.06-10.67-3.635.48-30.06-23.76-80.60

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. Share Holdings

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA1980PLC080581 and registration number is 080581. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sachendra Tummala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Tandon
    Director
  • Mr. P Raji Reddy
    Director
  • Ms. Sridevi Nadella
    Director

FAQs on Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The market cap of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹4.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is -23.13 and PB ratio of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is -4.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹11.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹14.09 and 52-week low of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹6.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

