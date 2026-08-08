Here's the live share price of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) has declined 1.59% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.36
|22.96
|10
|24.47
|23.78
|20
|25.54
|24.61
|50
|25.68
|26.22
|100
|29.01
|28.22
|200
|32.24
|28.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Mipco Seamless - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Mipco Seamless - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates (Appointment Of Mr. Shir Sagar Pandey DIN: 07656863 As An
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Mipco Seamless - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Under Regulation 30 Of
|May 31, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Mipco Seamless - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 30Th March 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Mipco Seamless - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 & 33 Of Securities Exchange Board Of India (Listing
Source: Dion Global
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA1980PLC080581 and registration number is 080581. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is ₹21.66 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is ₹7.76 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) are ₹21.66 and ₹21.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is ₹27.34 and 52-week low of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is ₹21.66 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -5.29% over 3 months, -1.59% over 1 year, 26.26% across 3 years, and 22.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) are 74.95 and -2.43 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global