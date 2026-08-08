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Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MIPCO SEAMLESS RINGS (GUJARAT)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.66 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.14
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.66₹21.66
₹21.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.66₹27.34
₹21.66
Open Price
₹21.66
Prev. Close
₹22.80
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) has declined 1.59% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.3622.96
1024.4723.78
2025.5424.61
5025.6826.22
10029.0128.22
20032.2428.72

Source: Dion Global

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTMipco Seamless - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTMipco Seamless - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates (Appointment Of Mr. Shir Sagar Pandey DIN: 07656863 As An
Jul 09, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTMipco Seamless - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Under Regulation 30 Of
May 31, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTMipco Seamless - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 30Th March 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTMipco Seamless - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 & 33 Of Securities Exchange Board Of India (Listing

Source: Dion Global

About Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA1980PLC080581 and registration number is 080581. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkata Rao Sadhanala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raji Reddy Pulakamdla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vikky Jain
    Additional Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nikitha Sarda
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Somnath Dasgupta
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Share Price

What is the share price of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is ₹21.66 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)?

The Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)?

The market cap of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is ₹7.76 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) are ₹21.66 and ₹21.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is ₹27.34 and 52-week low of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) is ₹21.66 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -5.29% over 3 months, -1.59% over 1 year, 26.26% across 3 years, and 22.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) are 74.95 and -2.43 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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