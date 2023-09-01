Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.37
|9.95
|30.96
|49.74
|67.35
|47.22
|13.80
|3.91
|-0.02
|1.99
|3.74
|7.57
|52.99
|-11.13
|4.27
|1.83
|12.34
|29.20
|52.15
|192.91
|93.80
|0.45
|45.35
|81.80
|125.01
|104.77
|454.00
|125.36
|1.30
|-3.04
|13.45
|16.52
|24.93
|-7.74
|-17.24
|0.65
|19.09
|84.26
|145.10
|114.92
|737.89
|269.19
|-46.37
|-47.26
|-25.95
|-39.88
|-21.84
|153.68
|45.46
|12.21
|38.87
|47.05
|67.00
|50.40
|501.12
|234.22
|-10.77
|12.95
|41.80
|30.73
|20.76
|167.84
|53.43
|2.17
|-2.49
|18.64
|22.34
|-1.88
|10.42
|-42.78
|4.10
|-0.02
|14.95
|55.07
|24.56
|56.30
|-33.69
|1.89
|7.38
|26.49
|16.31
|34.57
|145.40
|17.69
|-1.42
|9.55
|68.17
|57.90
|14.96
|194.24
|-10.97
|1.74
|-10.65
|5.44
|1.27
|-6.61
|19.39
|-42.70
|-5.06
|-10.67
|-3.63
|5.48
|-30.06
|-23.76
|-80.60
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA1980PLC080581 and registration number is 080581. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹4.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is -23.13 and PB ratio of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is -4.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹11.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹14.09 and 52-week low of Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹6.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.