Here's the live share price of Minolta Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Minolta Finance
|13.04
|0.67
|-7.03
|9.74
|7.32
|6.75
|49.88
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Minolta Finance has gained 7.32% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Minolta Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.16
|1.2
|10
|1.15
|1.19
|20
|1.22
|1.21
|50
|1.26
|1.24
|100
|1.24
|1.23
|200
|1.2
|1.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Minolta Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Minolta Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regarding The Board Meeting To B
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Minolta Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Minolta Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 28, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The SE
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Minolta Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Minolta Finance - Reply For Delay In Submission Of Material Event Disclosure
Source: Dion Global
Minolta Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1993PLC057502 and registration number is 057502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minolta Finance is ₹1.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Minolta Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Minolta Finance is ₹65.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Minolta Finance are ₹1.31 and ₹1.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minolta Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minolta Finance is ₹1.31 and 52-week low of Minolta Finance is ₹1.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Minolta Finance has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 0.67% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, 7.32% over 1 year, 6.75% across 3 years, and 49.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minolta Finance are -19.35 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global