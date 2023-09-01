Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Minolta Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.01 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Minolta Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.01₹13.01
₹13.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.36₹13.80
₹13.01
Open Price
₹13.01
Prev. Close
₹13.01
Volume
0

Minolta Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.01
  • R213.01
  • R313.01
  • Pivot
    13.01
  • S113.01
  • S213.01
  • S313.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.3812.79
  • 104.4912.03
  • 204.2311.04
  • 503.959.92
  • 1003.819.24
  • 2003.928.19

Minolta Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
036.6628.5657.32221.23643.432,997.62
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Minolta Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Minolta Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Minolta Finance Ltd.

Minolta Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1993PLC057502 and registration number is 057502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Patnia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Papiya Nandy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tanuj Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Chhaparia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Minolta Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Minolta Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Minolta Finance Ltd. is ₹13.01 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Minolta Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Minolta Finance Ltd. is 203.28 and PB ratio of Minolta Finance Ltd. is 1.22 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Minolta Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minolta Finance Ltd. is ₹13.01 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minolta Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minolta Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minolta Finance Ltd. is ₹13.80 and 52-week low of Minolta Finance Ltd. is ₹3.36 as on Aug 21, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data