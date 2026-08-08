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Minolta Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MINOLTA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Minolta Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.30 Closed
4.00₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Minolta Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.19₹1.31
₹1.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.03₹1.31
₹1.30
Open Price
₹1.31
Prev. Close
₹1.25
Volume
8,61,275

Source: Dion Global

Minolta Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Minolta Finance		13.040.67-7.039.747.326.7549.88
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Minolta Finance has gained 7.32% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Minolta Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Minolta Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Minolta Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.161.2
101.151.19
201.221.21
501.261.24
1001.241.23
2001.21.19

Source: Dion Global

Minolta Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Minolta Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Minolta Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTMinolta Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regarding The Board Meeting To B
Jul 29, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTMinolta Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
Jul 28, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTMinolta Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 28, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The SE
Jul 11, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTMinolta Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTMinolta Finance - Reply For Delay In Submission Of Material Event Disclosure

Source: Dion Global

About Minolta Finance

Minolta Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1993PLC057502 and registration number is 057502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Forum Jigar Gada
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Jethalal Gala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kunjal Arvind Gala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Manharlal Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Jindal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Papiya Nandy
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kinjal Darshit Parkhiya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Minolta Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Minolta Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minolta Finance is ₹1.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Minolta Finance?

The Minolta Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Minolta Finance?

The market cap of Minolta Finance is ₹65.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Minolta Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Minolta Finance are ₹1.31 and ₹1.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minolta Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minolta Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minolta Finance is ₹1.31 and 52-week low of Minolta Finance is ₹1.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Minolta Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Minolta Finance has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 0.67% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, 7.32% over 1 year, 6.75% across 3 years, and 49.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Minolta Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minolta Finance are -19.35 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Minolta Finance News

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