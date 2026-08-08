What is the share price of Minolta Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minolta Finance is ₹1.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Minolta Finance? The Minolta Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Minolta Finance? The market cap of Minolta Finance is ₹65.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Minolta Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Minolta Finance are ₹1.31 and ₹1.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minolta Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minolta Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minolta Finance is ₹1.31 and 52-week low of Minolta Finance is ₹1.03 as on .

How has the Minolta Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Minolta Finance has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 0.67% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, 7.32% over 1 year, 6.75% across 3 years, and 49.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Minolta Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minolta Finance are -19.35 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global