Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Minolta Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1993PLC057502 and registration number is 057502. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Minolta Finance Ltd. is ₹13.01 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Minolta Finance Ltd. is 203.28 and PB ratio of Minolta Finance Ltd. is 1.22 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minolta Finance Ltd. is ₹13.01 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minolta Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minolta Finance Ltd. is ₹13.80 and 52-week low of Minolta Finance Ltd. is ₹3.36 as on Aug 21, 2023.