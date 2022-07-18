scorecardresearch

Mindtree rating: Neutral | Margins bucked sectoral trend

Q1 saw beat on all metrics; FY23-24e EPS raised by ~2-3% to factor in results; target price up to Rs 2,910; ‘Neutral’ rating maintained.

Written by Nomura
We believe measures like pruning long tail of accounts, focusing on top 100 accounts and increasing the share of annuity projects have been helping MTCL improve its margins.

MTCL’s Q1FY23 performance beat consensus estimates at both revenue and margin levels. Revenue at $399 mn was up 5.5% q-o-q in cc terms (vs. consensus expectation of 4.8% q-o-q growth) and EBIT margin at 19.2% was up 30bps (vs. consensus expectation of 18.8%). EPS at Rs 28.57 was up 37% y-o-y.

Revenue performance was strong considering weakness in the retail vertical
MTCL’s growth was across all verticals except for retail which recorded -8.9% q-o-q decline (in USD terms) due to two client-specific issues. The total contract value (TCV) of deal wins at $570 mn was up 13% y-o-y in Q1FY23 with a reasonable mix of annuity and transformation deals. MTCL noted that there could be a few pockets of weakness in certain clients impacted by ongoing macro-economic turmoil but at the aggregate portfolio level, it does not see any cause for concern over growth in the near term.

Margins impressive; positioning itself to sustain supply side issues
Ebitda margin improved a modest 10bps q-o-q to 21.1% (headwinds: 50bps from visa costs, 60bps from expenses related to the merger with LTI cushioned by tailwinds: 70bps currency and 50bps from operational efficiency). At the EBIT level, margin was 19.2% (30bps q-o-q). MTCL’s effort to increase fresher intake and flatten the employee pyramid is visible given that ~20% of total employees are now freshers. The company intends to further increase its fresher intake from ~6k in FY22 to ~7-8k in FY23F. We believe some measures like pruning long tail of accounts, focusing on top 100 accounts (which are driving 90% of revenues) and increasing the share of annuity projects have been consistently helping MTCL improve its margins. We expect MTCL to have stable Ebitda margin of 20.8% in FY23F (vs. 20.9% in FY22).

Client metrics tracking right direction
Mindtree’s efforts to grow beyond its top client (~26% of revenues) continue to be at play. Revenues from top client increased 8.6% q-o-q in USD terms while top 2-10 clients grew by 5.1% q-o-q. MTCL added 4 clients in $20-mn revenue band in Q1.

Hike FY23-24F EPS by ~2-3%
We marginally raise our FY23-24F EPS by 2-3% to factor in better margin and also increase our TP by 3% to Rs 2,910 (set at an unchanged 20x FY24F EPS). Our target multiple is based on a 3-stage growth model discussed in our sector report. The stock is trading at ~ 20x FY24F EPS. We prefer Infosys in the large cap (INFO IN, Buy) space.

