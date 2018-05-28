Mindtree: Management upbeat about FY19 prospects, Kotal Institutional Equities rates ‘add’

Management is confident of strong growth led by a healthy pipeline of large deals, improving win rates, success through the advisory channel and no apparent headwinds in existing top clients.

We hosted Parthasarathy N.S., COO and Vice-Chairman and Sushanth Pai — AVP & Head Investor Relations for investor meetings. Management is confident of strong growth led by a healthy pipeline of large deals, improving win rates, success through the advisory channel and no apparent headwinds in existing top clients. We incorporate KIE economists’ revised INR/USD rate resulting in 1-6% EPS upgrade over FY2019-21e. TP increases on roll over and EPS upgrades. Add maintained.

Confident on strong growth outlook for FY2019

Mindtree exited FY2018 on a strong note and expects momentum to sustain in FY2019. The company’s optimism is predicated on – (i) pipeline of $1.2 bn of deals, up 30% from FY2017 levels. 80% of the deals are against the top five IT companies, (ii) increase in win rates and success in integrated deals, (iii) creation of additional avenue of growth through the advisory channel. Mindtree has participated in 18 deals in the last two years and (iv) increasing digital deal sizes. Mindtree has historically targeted growing 50% faster than industry growth rate. The company believes both channels — share gains and new deals are working in its favour.

Top client growth outlook healthy

Mindtree’s top client accounted for 17.8% of revenues in Q4FY18 and 40% of incremental revenues in FY2018. The concentration and contribution to growth is a concern. Even as growth from the top client will not be as high as FY2018, this account will grow in FY2019. Mindtree’s confidence is based on diversification into different service lines over a period of time, presence in growth areas of the client as well as the fact that it is still not even among the top three vendors for the client. IMS growth of Mindtree can be mapped to this account.

Aspiration to be in the 17-19% Ebitda band at constant currency

Mindtree aspires to be in the 17-19% Ebitda margin band at constant currency though it is not sure about the time frame. Margin levers are usual ones — (i) utilisation — some more room left, (ii) pyramid management. Mindtree has expanded span of control of delivery managers and account managers in terms of revenues and people managed, (iii) improvement in profitability of Bluefin and Magnet 360. Bluefin is ahead among the two and its profitability is expected to improve in the next 2-3 quarters. (iv) currency — 1% change impacts margin by 30 bps. Headwinds are wage revisions and investments in areas beyond digital.

EPS upgrades of 1-6% due to change in currency assumption

We incorporate KIE economists’ revised INR/USD rate of 66.5 and 67.5 for FY2019e and FY2020e resulting in 1-6% increase in EPS. Target price increases to Rs 1,015 from Rs 910 due to an increase in EPS and roll-over to June 2020e earnings.

Enterprise re-imagination — the next area of investment

Mindtree believes that “digital” as a buzzword will subside after two years just like the “SMAC” acronym is not relevant anymore. Mindtree is investing in a division called Enterprise Re-imagination. This group is based in the US and is led by Dr. Satya Ramaswamy (ex-TCS SVP and Head of Digital Enterprise). Mindtree will invest for the next couple of years in this division without expectations of revenues. This group will focus on areas such as AI and ML.

Capital allocation: no plans for acquisitions in the near term

The company does not have any acquisition target on the radar right now. Cyber security is an area of interest from acquisition standpoint. A couple of areas which the company will avoid, from an acquisition standpoint, are – (i) creative agencies, since such talent is not keen to work for tech companies and (ii) AI and ML since it is difficult to retain acquired talent. The company has a straightforward rule for cash generated — one-third each of cash generated will be used for dividend/buyback, accrual and investment in business.