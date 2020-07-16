India’s 2nd REIT IPO soon as Mindspace gears up for public issue with revised draft; should you invest?

Some of the tenants of the company include Accenture, Qualcomm, Barclays, JP Morgan, UBS, and Amazon

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, after filing a revised draft prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has made it clear that it is not looking to hold back on its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will include a fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS), where existing shareholders will part with some of their holdings. Mindspace Business Parks REIT is a joint venture owned by real estate developer K Raheja Group and private equity firm Blackstone Group. Earlier the company had filed a draft prospectus with SEBI in December last year.

In the revised draft, Mindspace Business Park REIT informed about the business disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic and the way forward. “Since April 01, 2020, approximately 0.7 msf area has been leased out to tenants across various properties, where the weighted average rent achieved was higher than the Market Rents estimated for such area,” the company said. Making plans clear for the near future, the company is positive on completion of 25.67 msf projects by the end of financial year 2023. At the end of the previous fiscal, the company said that the total leasable area stood at 29.5 msf of which 92% is committed for occupancy. Giving projections for the future, the company has said in the revised prospectus that it expects 10.6% growth in revenue from operations while the same is expected to clock at 23% in financial year 2022.

With most of the big cities of India still under the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, Mindspace Business Parks REIT too has suffered. “Since all of our business and operations are located in India, the COVID-19 pandemic affects our operations due to majority of our tenants limiting their operating staff and hours while others opting to work from home, interruption in construction activities at our under-construction sites due to the government directives to contain the spread of COVID-19, negative impact on the business and financial condition of some of our tenants and their ability to pay rent,” the company said. In April and May properties were not fully occupied.

Mindspace Business Park REIT comprises five integrated business parks and five independent offices, totaling 29.5 msf of Total Leasable Area. Some of the tenants of the company include Accenture, Qualcomm, Barclays, JP Morgan, UBS, and Amazon. Mindspace Business Parks REIT will be the second REIT listing for Indian stock markets. Prior to this Embassy Office Parks REIT has been listed on the bourses. Interestingly, Blackstone is also an investor in Embassy Office Parks.

Given the weakness in the real estate market, analysts are not bullish on the Mindspace Business Parks REIT or REITs in general. “In this situation when the retail prices are likely to be weak, and when the outlook for the commercials have come down, it does not look to be a very positive time to look into this,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, told Financial Express Online. Nair added that REITs do carry their risk and only those who have the ability to handle risk should look to invest. “REIT has lost its interest, as the risk is high. In the near future, maybe six months to two years we have this issue, maybe if investors want to hold for more than three years but in the short-term, it is not looking positive,” he added.