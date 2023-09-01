Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mindpool Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MINDPOOL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹83.90 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mindpool Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹83.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.15₹114.35
₹83.90
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹83.90
Volume
0

Mindpool Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.93
  • R227.97
  • R355.93
  • Pivot
    27.97
  • S155.93
  • S227.97
  • S355.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.2286.78
  • 1025.7984.63
  • 2021.5978.87
  • 5017.5170.78
  • 10016.9159.43
  • 2008.450

Mindpool Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.666.4716.29-22.78183.45599.17194.39
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Mindpool Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Mindpool Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mindpool Technologies Ltd.

Mindpool Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900PN2011PLC138607 and registration number is 138607. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Poonam Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jeendru Venkat Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narrottam Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaustubh Karwe
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director

FAQs on Mindpool Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mindpool Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Mindpool Technologies Ltd. is ₹35.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mindpool Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mindpool Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mindpool Technologies Ltd. is 2.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mindpool Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindpool Technologies Ltd. is ₹83.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mindpool Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindpool Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindpool Technologies Ltd. is ₹114.35 and 52-week low of Mindpool Technologies Ltd. is ₹28.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data