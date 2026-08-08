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Mindpool Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MINDPOOL TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Mindpool Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.10 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mindpool Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹71.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹83.90
₹71.10
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹71.10

Source: Dion Global

Mindpool Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mindpool Technologies		0045.1030.946.9233.9242.74
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mindpool Technologies has gained 6.92% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Mindpool Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

Mindpool Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mindpool Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.5471.94
1073.1270.91
2063.9268.34
5067.7867.95
10070.366.41
20055.8352.91

Source: Dion Global

Mindpool Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mindpool Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mindpool Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mindpool Technologies fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Mindpool Technologies

Mindpool Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900PN2011PLC138607 and registration number is 138607. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailendrasingh Naiyyar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaustubh Karwe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mindpool Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Mindpool Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindpool Technologies is ₹71.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mindpool Technologies?

The Mindpool Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mindpool Technologies?

The market cap of Mindpool Technologies is ₹30.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mindpool Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mindpool Technologies are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mindpool Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindpool Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindpool Technologies is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Mindpool Technologies is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mindpool Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mindpool Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 45.1% over 3 months, 6.92% over 1 year, 33.92% across 3 years, and 42.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mindpool Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mindpool Technologies are 85.97 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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