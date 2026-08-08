Here's the live share price of Mindpool Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mindpool Technologies
|0
|0
|45.10
|30.94
|6.92
|33.92
|42.74
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mindpool Technologies has gained 6.92% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Mindpool Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.54
|71.94
|10
|73.12
|70.91
|20
|63.92
|68.34
|50
|67.78
|67.95
|100
|70.3
|66.41
|200
|55.83
|52.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mindpool Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mindpool Technologies fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Mindpool Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900PN2011PLC138607 and registration number is 138607. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindpool Technologies is ₹71.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mindpool Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mindpool Technologies is ₹30.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mindpool Technologies are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindpool Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindpool Technologies is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Mindpool Technologies is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mindpool Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 45.1% over 3 months, 6.92% over 1 year, 33.92% across 3 years, and 42.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mindpool Technologies are 85.97 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global