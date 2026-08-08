Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Minaxi Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

MINAXI TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Minaxi Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.40 Closed
2.19₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Minaxi Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.40₹1.59
₹1.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.19₹2.00
₹1.40
Open Price
₹1.59
Prev. Close
₹1.37
Volume
6,528

Source: Dion Global

Minaxi Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Minaxi Textiles		1.45-5.41-8.5-6.67-24.321.220.58
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-1.48-0.1929.15-24.81-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-2.71-11.39-4.91-24.671.44.14
AYM Syntex		-1.484.286.3532.7924.4652.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-0.593.24-0.27-18.98-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8515.0311.7754.0164.98145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.491.559.0426.13-3.427.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-4.64-20.11-23.51-47.694.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.438.3513.2312.29102.66218.58100
Shree Ram Twistex		0.11.03-15.59-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		3.70.64-16.71-12.22-28.47-4.58.25
Arex Industries		15.0624.7529.43-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5697.344.2178.63471.4388.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.42107.95-3.81340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.580.72-4.31-5.91-34.6736.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.361910.2210.31-12.6725.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.949.4-8.586.99-36.27-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.717.24-7.016.138.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.74-7.48-6.17-33.2710.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Minaxi Textiles has declined 24.32% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.81%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-24.67%), AYM Syntex (24.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Minaxi Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Minaxi Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Minaxi Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.371.39
101.351.38
201.391.4
501.471.44
1001.51.49
2001.561.57

Source: Dion Global

Minaxi Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Minaxi Textiles saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Minaxi Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTMinaxi Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING - TO TAKE NOTE OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS O
Jul 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTMinaxi Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTMinaxi Textiles - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 08, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTMinaxi Textiles - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/03/2026.
May 08, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTMinaxi Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING ALONGWITH AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND STATUTORY AUDITO

Source: Dion Global

About Minaxi Textiles

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1995PLC025007 and registration number is 025007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kiritkumar S Patel
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar P Patel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sweta B Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharatbhai P Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Chirag N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Snehalkumar R Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravikumar Ghanshyambhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Viththalbhai Madriya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Minaxi Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Minaxi Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minaxi Textiles is ₹1.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Minaxi Textiles?

The Minaxi Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Minaxi Textiles?

The market cap of Minaxi Textiles is ₹6.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Minaxi Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Minaxi Textiles are ₹1.59 and ₹1.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minaxi Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minaxi Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minaxi Textiles is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of Minaxi Textiles is ₹1.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Minaxi Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Minaxi Textiles has shown returns of 2.19% over the past day, -5.41% for the past month, -6.67% over 3 months, -25.93% over 1 year, 1.22% across 3 years, and 0.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Minaxi Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minaxi Textiles are 3.87 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Minaxi Textiles News

More Minaxi Textiles News
Market Pulse