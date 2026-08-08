What is the share price of Minaxi Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minaxi Textiles is ₹1.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Minaxi Textiles? The Minaxi Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Minaxi Textiles? The market cap of Minaxi Textiles is ₹6.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Minaxi Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Minaxi Textiles are ₹1.59 and ₹1.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minaxi Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minaxi Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minaxi Textiles is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of Minaxi Textiles is ₹1.19 as on .

How has the Minaxi Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Minaxi Textiles has shown returns of 2.19% over the past day, -5.41% for the past month, -6.67% over 3 months, -25.93% over 1 year, 1.22% across 3 years, and 0.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Minaxi Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minaxi Textiles are 3.87 and 1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global