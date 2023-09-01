What is the Market Cap of Minaxi Textiles Ltd.? The market cap of Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is ₹8.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Minaxi Textiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is -1.77 and PB ratio of Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is 1.35 as on .

What is the share price of Minaxi Textiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is ₹1.62 as on .