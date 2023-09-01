Follow Us

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. Share Price

MINAXI TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.62 Closed
1.250.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:37 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.60₹1.63
₹1.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.21₹2.74
₹1.62
Open Price
₹1.60
Prev. Close
₹1.60
Volume
94,605

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.63
  • R21.65
  • R31.66
  • Pivot
    1.62
  • S11.6
  • S21.59
  • S31.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.231.52
  • 102.251.51
  • 202.271.49
  • 502.421.49
  • 1002.581.57
  • 2003.031.75

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.2812.504.52-8.47-34.68145.4563.64
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Minaxi Textiles Ltd.

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1995PLC025007 and registration number is 025007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kiritkumar S Patel
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar P Patel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sweta Bharatbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jasvant K Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasudevbhai L Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Snehalkumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharatbhai P Patel
    Director

FAQs on Minaxi Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Minaxi Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is ₹8.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Minaxi Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is -1.77 and PB ratio of Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Minaxi Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is ₹1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minaxi Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minaxi Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is ₹2.74 and 52-week low of Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is ₹1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

