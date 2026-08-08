Here's the live share price of Minaxi Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Minaxi Textiles
|1.45
|-5.41
|-8.5
|-6.67
|-24.32
|1.22
|0.58
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-1.48
|-0.19
|29.15
|-24.81
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-2.71
|-11.39
|-4.91
|-24.67
|1.4
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|4.28
|6.35
|32.79
|24.46
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-0.59
|3.24
|-0.27
|-18.98
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|15.03
|11.77
|54.01
|64.98
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|1.55
|9.04
|26.13
|-3.4
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-4.64
|-20.11
|-23.51
|-47.69
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|8.35
|13.23
|12.29
|102.66
|218.58
|100
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.1
|1.03
|-15.59
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|3.7
|0.64
|-16.71
|-12.22
|-28.47
|-4.5
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|24.75
|29.43
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|97.3
|44.21
|78.63
|471.43
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|107.95
|-3.81
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|0.72
|-4.31
|-5.91
|-34.67
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|19
|10.22
|10.31
|-12.67
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|9.4
|-8.58
|6.99
|-36.27
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|7.24
|-7.01
|6.1
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.74
|-7.48
|-6.17
|-33.27
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Minaxi Textiles has declined 24.32% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.81%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-24.67%), AYM Syntex (24.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Minaxi Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.37
|1.39
|10
|1.35
|1.38
|20
|1.39
|1.4
|50
|1.47
|1.44
|100
|1.5
|1.49
|200
|1.56
|1.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Minaxi Textiles saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Minaxi Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING - TO TAKE NOTE OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS O
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Minaxi Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Minaxi Textiles - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 08, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Minaxi Textiles - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/03/2026.
|May 08, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Minaxi Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING ALONGWITH AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND STATUTORY AUDITO
Source: Dion Global
Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1995PLC025007 and registration number is 025007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minaxi Textiles is ₹1.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Minaxi Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Minaxi Textiles is ₹6.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Minaxi Textiles are ₹1.59 and ₹1.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minaxi Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minaxi Textiles is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of Minaxi Textiles is ₹1.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Minaxi Textiles has shown returns of 2.19% over the past day, -5.41% for the past month, -6.67% over 3 months, -25.93% over 1 year, 1.22% across 3 years, and 0.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minaxi Textiles are 3.87 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global