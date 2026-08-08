Here's the live share price of Minal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Minal Industries
|-4.19
|-11.97
|-21.37
|-25.36
|-46.91
|-5.23
|20.23
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Minal Industries has declined 46.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Minal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.12
|2.09
|10
|2.12
|2.11
|20
|2.18
|2.17
|50
|2.34
|2.28
|100
|2.35
|2.42
|200
|2.75
|2.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Minal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Minal Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Minal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Minal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Minal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Minal Industries - Detailed Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results For Financial Year Ending 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Minal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201MH1988PLC216905 and registration number is 216905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minal Industries is ₹2.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Minal Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Minal Industries is ₹39.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Minal Industries are ₹2.12 and ₹2.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minal Industries is ₹4.49 and 52-week low of Minal Industries is ₹1.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Minal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.97% for the past month, -21.37% over 3 months, -46.91% over 1 year, -5.23% across 3 years, and 20.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minal Industries are -396.15 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global