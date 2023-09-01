Follow Us

Minal Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MINAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.35 Closed
1.820.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:37 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Minal Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.35₹3.35
₹3.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.79₹3.29
₹3.35
Open Price
₹3.35
Prev. Close
₹3.29
Volume
18,673

Minal Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.35
  • R23.35
  • R33.35
  • Pivot
    3.35
  • S13.35
  • S23.35
  • S33.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.493.18
  • 100.493.04
  • 200.512.8
  • 500.642.2
  • 1000.771.72
  • 2001.121.51

Minal Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.4848.23308.54308.54308.54308.54308.54
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Minal Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Minal Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Minal Industries Ltd.

Minal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201MH1988PLC216905 and registration number is 216905. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrikant Jesinglal Parikh
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Shankar Prasad Bhagat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amulbhai Jethabhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sona A Parikh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Minal Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Minal Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹64.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Minal Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Minal Industries Ltd. is 87.7 and PB ratio of Minal Industries Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Minal Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minal Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹3.29 and 52-week low of Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

