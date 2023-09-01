Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.48
|48.23
|308.54
|308.54
|308.54
|308.54
|308.54
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Minal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201MH1988PLC216905 and registration number is 216905. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹64.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Minal Industries Ltd. is 87.7 and PB ratio of Minal Industries Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹3.29 and 52-week low of Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.