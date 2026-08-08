What is the share price of Minal Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minal Industries is ₹2.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Minal Industries? The Minal Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Minal Industries? The market cap of Minal Industries is ₹39.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Minal Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Minal Industries are ₹2.12 and ₹2.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minal Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minal Industries is ₹4.49 and 52-week low of Minal Industries is ₹1.78 as on .

How has the Minal Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Minal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.97% for the past month, -21.37% over 3 months, -46.91% over 1 year, -5.23% across 3 years, and 20.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Minal Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minal Industries are -396.15 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global