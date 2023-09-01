What is the Market Cap of Minal Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹64.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Minal Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Minal Industries Ltd. is 87.7 and PB ratio of Minal Industries Ltd. is 1.52 as on .

What is the share price of Minal Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minal Industries Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on .