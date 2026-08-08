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Minal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MINAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Minal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.06 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Minal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.06₹2.12
₹2.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.78₹4.49
₹2.06
Open Price
₹2.12
Prev. Close
₹2.06
Volume
9,045

Source: Dion Global

Minal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Minal Industries		-4.19-11.97-21.37-25.36-46.91-5.2320.23
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Minal Industries has declined 46.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Minal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Minal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Minal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.122.09
102.122.11
202.182.17
502.342.28
1002.352.42
2002.752.74

Source: Dion Global

Minal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Minal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Minal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTMinal Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 05, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTMinal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTMinal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer
Jul 07, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTMinal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTMinal Industries - Detailed Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results For Financial Year Ending 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Minal Industries

Minal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201MH1988PLC216905 and registration number is 216905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shrikant Jesinglal Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Divyanshu Navlakha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subham Chand Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Jormal Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Disha Hiteshkumar Rathod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Minal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Minal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minal Industries is ₹2.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Minal Industries?

The Minal Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Minal Industries?

The market cap of Minal Industries is ₹39.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Minal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Minal Industries are ₹2.12 and ₹2.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minal Industries is ₹4.49 and 52-week low of Minal Industries is ₹1.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Minal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Minal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.97% for the past month, -21.37% over 3 months, -46.91% over 1 year, -5.23% across 3 years, and 20.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Minal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minal Industries are -396.15 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Minal Industries News

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