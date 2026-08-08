Here's the live share price of Millennium Online Solutions (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Millennium Online Solutions (India)
|12.96
|-13.27
|14.38
|14.38
|-8.50
|4.15
|-6.64
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Millennium Online Solutions (India) has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Millennium Online Solutions (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.67
|1.71
|10
|1.7
|1.71
|20
|1.8
|1.74
|50
|1.74
|1.74
|100
|1.63
|1.71
|200
|1.75
|1.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Millennium Online Solutions (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Millennium Online So - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held 10Th August 2026
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Millennium Online So - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Millennium Online So - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
|May 26, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Millennium Online So - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th May 2026
|May 18, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Millennium Online So - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 26Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1980PLC062779 and registration number is 062779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers and computer peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Millennium Online Solutions (India) is ₹1.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Millennium Online Solutions (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Millennium Online Solutions (India) is ₹9.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Millennium Online Solutions (India) are ₹1.83 and ₹1.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Millennium Online Solutions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Millennium Online Solutions (India) is ₹2.88 and 52-week low of Millennium Online Solutions (India) is ₹1.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Millennium Online Solutions (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.27% for the past month, 14.37% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, 4.15% across 3 years, and -6.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Millennium Online Solutions (India) are 97.86 and 2.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global