Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MILLENNIUM ONLINE SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.90 Closed
2.70.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.76₹1.94
₹1.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.05₹2.23
₹1.90
Open Price
₹1.94
Prev. Close
₹1.85
Volume
2,542

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.97
  • R22.05
  • R32.15
  • Pivot
    1.87
  • S11.79
  • S21.69
  • S31.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.951.85
  • 101.961.83
  • 201.931.77
  • 501.971.67
  • 1002.031.6
  • 2002.451.65

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.7419.5045.0415.853.83183.58171.43
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1980PLC062779 and registration number is 062779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers and computer peripheral equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harilal Singh
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Subhash Patle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kashish Sumeet Lakhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Jashbhai Pancholi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹9.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. is -95.48 and PB ratio of Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹2.23 and 52-week low of Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. is ₹1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

