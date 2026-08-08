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Millennium Online Solutions (India) Share Price

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BSE

MILLENNIUM ONLINE SOLUTIONS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Millennium Online Solutions (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.83 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Millennium Online Solutions (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.83₹1.83
₹1.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.29₹2.88
₹1.83
Open Price
₹1.83
Prev. Close
₹1.83
Volume
19

Source: Dion Global

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Millennium Online Solutions (India)		12.96-13.2714.3814.38-8.504.15-6.64
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Millennium Online Solutions (India) has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Millennium Online Solutions (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.671.71
101.71.71
201.81.74
501.741.74
1001.631.71
2001.751.77

Source: Dion Global

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Millennium Online Solutions (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Millennium Online Solutions (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTMillennium Online So - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held 10Th August 2026
Jul 04, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTMillennium Online So - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTMillennium Online So - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2026
May 26, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTMillennium Online So - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th May 2026
May 18, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTMillennium Online So - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 26Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Millennium Online Solutions (India)

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1980PLC062779 and registration number is 062779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers and computer peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harilal Singh
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Subhash Patle
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Renu Manendra Singh
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Jashbhai Pancholi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Millennium Online Solutions (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Millennium Online Solutions (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Millennium Online Solutions (India) is ₹1.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Millennium Online Solutions (India)?

The Millennium Online Solutions (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Millennium Online Solutions (India)?

The market cap of Millennium Online Solutions (India) is ₹9.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Millennium Online Solutions (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Millennium Online Solutions (India) are ₹1.83 and ₹1.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Millennium Online Solutions (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Millennium Online Solutions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Millennium Online Solutions (India) is ₹2.88 and 52-week low of Millennium Online Solutions (India) is ₹1.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Millennium Online Solutions (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Millennium Online Solutions (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.27% for the past month, 14.37% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, 4.15% across 3 years, and -6.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Millennium Online Solutions (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Millennium Online Solutions (India) are 97.86 and 2.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Millennium Online Solutions (India) News

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