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Milky Mist Dairy Food Share Price

Sector
Food Processing

Milky Mist Dairy Food has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 11, 2026 and will close on Aug 13, 2026. The price band has been set at 133.00-140.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Milky Mist Dairy Food Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Milky Mist Dairy Food Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		1.265.383.1217.9839.4111.2110.93
Britannia Industries		3.825.791.88-3.764.396.889.11
Zydus Wellness		-10.64-7.82-0.2726.7633.2619.412.7
Bikaji Foods International		-2.86-3.21-7.21-7.07-13.768.8914.45
Orkla India		1.88-5.29-12.14-3.17-20.44-7.34-4.47
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		12.9939.5515.262.69-19.535.5422.79
Hindustan Foods		1.919.977.4314.899.591.118.95
Gopal Snacks		1.152.05-17.84-8.34-22.46-8.97-5.48
ADF Foods		-2.95-14.75-3.816.7113.947.039.3
Prataap Snacks		4.041.3219.5510.7832.9210.9510.89
Tasty Bite Eatables		3.1211.9813.0525.64-11.55-12.91-11.31
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-4.6816.0945.156.096.091.991.19
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-0.03-15.6935.9629.0552.6717.9242.74
HMA Agro Industries		7.651.7-10.09-20.57-27.55-28.75-17.72
Krishival Foods		1.08-0.48.1418.0612.7115.7656.87
Freshara Agro Exports		10.8234.579.8188.9796.0540.6122.69
Hexagon Nutrition		-0.19-2.4726.4726.4726.478.144.81
Euro India Fresh Foods		-9.88-7.314.2814.0120.8325.1927.17
Proventus Agrocom		4.946.2528.7943.9583.6319.3814.55

Source: Dion Global

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About Milky Mist Dairy Food

Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15200TZ2014PLC020554 and registration number is 020554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3137.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T Sathishkumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. S Anitha
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. K Rathnam
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Radha Venkatakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mallika Janakiraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S V Arumugam
    Independent Director

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