Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15200TZ2014PLC020554 and registration number is 020554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3137.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.