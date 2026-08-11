Milky Mist Dairy Food has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 11, 2026 and will close on Aug 13, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹133.00-140.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|1.26
|5.38
|3.12
|17.98
|39.41
|11.21
|10.93
|Britannia Industries
|3.82
|5.79
|1.88
|-3.76
|4.39
|6.88
|9.11
|Zydus Wellness
|-10.64
|-7.82
|-0.27
|26.76
|33.26
|19.41
|2.7
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.86
|-3.21
|-7.21
|-7.07
|-13.76
|8.89
|14.45
|Orkla India
|1.88
|-5.29
|-12.14
|-3.17
|-20.44
|-7.34
|-4.47
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|12.99
|39.55
|15.26
|2.69
|-19.53
|5.54
|22.79
|Hindustan Foods
|1.91
|9.97
|7.43
|14.89
|9.59
|1.11
|8.95
|Gopal Snacks
|1.15
|2.05
|-17.84
|-8.34
|-22.46
|-8.97
|-5.48
|ADF Foods
|-2.95
|-14.75
|-3.8
|16.71
|13.94
|7.03
|9.3
|Prataap Snacks
|4.04
|1.32
|19.55
|10.78
|32.92
|10.95
|10.89
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|3.12
|11.98
|13.05
|25.64
|-11.55
|-12.91
|-11.31
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-4.68
|16.09
|45.15
|6.09
|6.09
|1.99
|1.19
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-0.03
|-15.69
|35.96
|29.05
|52.67
|17.92
|42.74
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.65
|1.7
|-10.09
|-20.57
|-27.55
|-28.75
|-17.72
|Krishival Foods
|1.08
|-0.4
|8.14
|18.06
|12.71
|15.76
|56.87
|Freshara Agro Exports
|10.82
|34.5
|79.81
|88.97
|96.05
|40.61
|22.69
|Hexagon Nutrition
|-0.19
|-2.47
|26.47
|26.47
|26.47
|8.14
|4.81
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-9.88
|-7.3
|14.28
|14.01
|20.83
|25.19
|27.17
|Proventus Agrocom
|4.94
|6.25
|28.79
|43.95
|83.63
|19.38
|14.55
Source: Dion Global
Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15200TZ2014PLC020554 and registration number is 020554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3137.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global