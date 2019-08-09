Milk supply in Maharashtra disrupted due to floods

Waterlogging, landslides and boulder crashes has prompted the state administration to shut down national and state highways, thus affecting the supply of milk to Mumbai, Pune and the Konkan region.

The supply of milk in Maharashtra has been affected due to the flood situation in western Maharashtra. Waterlogging, landslides and boulder crashes has prompted the state administration to shut down national and state highways, thus affecting the supply of milk to Mumbai, Pune and the Konkan region. Vinayakrao Patil, chairman, Rajaram Bapu Cooperative Milk Producers Union, said that milk supply has been affected to the tune of 40%.

“Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara are reeling under the impact of the flood and the situation has not improved till now. Therefore, milk supply to Konkan, Mumbai and Pune has been affected since the highways have been shut. A tanker was sent to Pune on Thursday but it is stuck on the highway. Collection has also been disrupted,” he said.

The Maharashtra Milk Producers and Processors Association, meanwhile, has stepped up efforts to ensure that the supply of milk in the state is not affected because of the floods that have hit western Maharashtra. Prakash Kutwal, secretary of the association said that the areas that have been hit by the floods account for some 10 lakh litre of milk, of which Gokul alone accounts for 6.5 lakh litre.

Most of the other local dairies have stepped up collection to ensure that the consumer does not suffer and the supply was smooth on Thursday, he said, declining to admit if the situation would remain the same on Friday.

The association has written to all dealers in the state exhorting them not to take advantage of the current situation to hike milk prices. The association has decided to boycott dealers who resort to such practices, he said.

Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara have seen incessant rain over the past week with villages inundated and roads flooded.over the last few days. Roads and railway lines have been submerged at several places. Authorities have opened gates of dams in the region to discharge water, worsening the situation.

Many villages in the region have been cut off as roads remain submerged, Vinayak Patil said. Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, which retails milk and milk products under the brand Gokul reports a collection of 12-13 lakh litres per day, of which 7 lakh litres are sold in pouch packets in Mumbai. Around 2.45 lakh litres of pouched milk is sold in Pune.

The Rajarambapu Cooperative Milk Producers Union, said collection of 3 lakh litres of milk has been hit. The union sells its products under the brand Krishna. Warna, Gokul and Chitale operations have also been affected. Kutwal said that the association has been collecting figures from dairies to see how they could manage to overcome the situation and ensure that supply is not hit. Sangli and Kolhapur are the milk producing districts of Maharashtra accounting for 40 % share of the 1.5 crore litres of milk collected in the state daily.