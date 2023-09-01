Follow Us

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MILGREY FINANCE & INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.05 Closed
1.990.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.05₹23.05
₹23.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.71₹30.63
₹23.05
Open Price
₹23.05
Prev. Close
₹22.60
Volume
40

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.05
  • R223.05
  • R323.05
  • Pivot
    23.05
  • S123.05
  • S223.05
  • S323.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.0222.68
  • 1027.4522.29
  • 2027.1621.25
  • 5020.9820.43
  • 10018.4820.71
  • 20012.8119.75

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.2230.9714.68-2.33-16.9412.7156.48
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd.

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1983PLC030316 and registration number is 030316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Bachhawat
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neelam Pal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirdesh Bharat Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sanga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manav Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹4.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. is -51.91 and PB ratio of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. is 5.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹23.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹30.63 and 52-week low of Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹14.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

