Here's the live share price of Milgrey Finance & Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Milgrey Finance & Investments
|8.70
|-2.74
|-25.94
|-19.86
|-67.81
|37.29
|15.78
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Milgrey Finance & Investments has declined 67.81% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Milgrey Finance & Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.58
|40.54
|10
|41.45
|41.01
|20
|41.95
|41.78
|50
|44.14
|44.69
|100
|51.25
|49.83
|200
|58.77
|59.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Milgrey Finance & Investments saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Milgrey Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Milgrey Fin. & Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Milgrey Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Rights Issue
|Jun 24, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Milgrey Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Rights Issue
|Jun 24, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Milgrey Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Increase In Authorized Share Capital Declined
Source: Dion Global
Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1983PLC030316 and registration number is 030316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹44.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Milgrey Finance & Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹96.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Milgrey Finance & Investments are ₹45.10 and ₹35.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milgrey Finance & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹141.90 and 52-week low of Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹35.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Milgrey Finance & Investments has shown returns of 17.9% over the past day, -2.22% for the past month, -25.54% over 3 months, -67.64% over 1 year, 37.53% across 3 years, and 15.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milgrey Finance & Investments are -75.07 and 2.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global