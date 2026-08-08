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Milgrey Finance & Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

MILGREY FINANCE & INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Milgrey Finance & Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.74 Closed
17.27₹ 6.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Milgrey Finance & Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.36₹45.10
₹44.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.36₹141.90
₹44.74
Open Price
₹39.90
Prev. Close
₹38.15
Volume
5,60,217

Source: Dion Global

Milgrey Finance & Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Milgrey Finance & Investments		8.70-2.74-25.94-19.86-67.8137.2915.78
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Milgrey Finance & Investments has declined 67.81% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Milgrey Finance & Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Milgrey Finance & Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Milgrey Finance & Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.5840.54
1041.4541.01
2041.9541.78
5044.1444.69
10051.2549.83
20058.7759.01

Source: Dion Global

Milgrey Finance & Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Milgrey Finance & Investments saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Milgrey Finance & Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTMilgrey Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTMilgrey Fin. & Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTMilgrey Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Rights Issue
Jun 24, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTMilgrey Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Rights Issue
Jun 24, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTMilgrey Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Increase In Authorized Share Capital Declined

Source: Dion Global

About Milgrey Finance & Investments

Milgrey Finance & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1983PLC030316 and registration number is 030316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal Lunkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhay Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sanga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manav Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kinjal Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirdesh Bharat Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Milgrey Finance & Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Milgrey Finance & Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹44.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Milgrey Finance & Investments?

The Milgrey Finance & Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments?

The market cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹96.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Milgrey Finance & Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Milgrey Finance & Investments are ₹45.10 and ₹35.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milgrey Finance & Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milgrey Finance & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹141.90 and 52-week low of Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹35.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Milgrey Finance & Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Milgrey Finance & Investments has shown returns of 17.9% over the past day, -2.22% for the past month, -25.54% over 3 months, -67.64% over 1 year, 37.53% across 3 years, and 15.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Milgrey Finance & Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milgrey Finance & Investments are -75.07 and 2.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Milgrey Finance & Investments News

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