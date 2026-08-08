What is the share price of Milgrey Finance & Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹44.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Milgrey Finance & Investments? The Milgrey Finance & Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments? The market cap of Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹96.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Milgrey Finance & Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Milgrey Finance & Investments are ₹45.10 and ₹35.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milgrey Finance & Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milgrey Finance & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹141.90 and 52-week low of Milgrey Finance & Investments is ₹35.36 as on .

How has the Milgrey Finance & Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Milgrey Finance & Investments has shown returns of 17.9% over the past day, -2.22% for the past month, -25.54% over 3 months, -67.64% over 1 year, 37.53% across 3 years, and 15.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Milgrey Finance & Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milgrey Finance & Investments are -75.07 and 2.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global