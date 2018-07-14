Milestone mark: Infosys announces 1:1 bonus

The bonus shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares, the company said.

To mark its 25th anniversary of listing as well as to increase the liquidity of its shares, Infosys on Friday announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 along with its April-June quarter earnings. “The board of directors has considered, approved and recommended a bonus issue of one equity share for every equity share held and a stock dividend of one American depositary share for every ADS held, as on a record date to be determined,” the company said. The bonus shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares, the company said.

They shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted, the company added. The bonus equity shares will be issued out of retained earnings, available as on June 30, 2018.