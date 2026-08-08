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Milestone Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

MILESTONE GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Milestone Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Milestone Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.00₹16.00
₹16.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.00₹31.04
₹16.00
Open Price
₹16.00
Prev. Close
₹16.00
Volume
133

Source: Dion Global

Milestone Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Milestone Global		-1.72-7.03-17.95-8.36-42.651.355.78
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Milestone Global has declined 42.65% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Milestone Global has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Milestone Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Milestone Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.3116.24
1016.5916.49
2017.1516.97
5017.8317.86
10019.3919.3
20022.2521.43

Source: Dion Global

Milestone Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Milestone Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 21.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Milestone Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTMilestone Global - Intimation Of Book Closure Of Register Of Members And Transfer Books And Notice Of AGM 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST ISTMilestone Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, Considering And Approving The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Resul
Aug 04, 2026, 02:09 PM IST ISTMilestone Global - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 07, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTMilestone Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 04:41 PM IST ISTMilestone Global - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount

Source: Dion Global

About Milestone Global

Milestone Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KA1990PLC011082 and registration number is 011082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alok Krishna Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Syed Fiyaz Ahmed
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alka Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Somendra Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mast Ram Tek Chand Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Umesh Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Milestone Global Share Price

What is the share price of Milestone Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milestone Global is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Milestone Global?

The Milestone Global is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Milestone Global?

The market cap of Milestone Global is ₹8.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Milestone Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Milestone Global are ₹16.00 and ₹16.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milestone Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milestone Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milestone Global is ₹31.04 and 52-week low of Milestone Global is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Milestone Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Milestone Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.03% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -42.65% over 1 year, 1.35% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Milestone Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milestone Global are 10.67 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Milestone Global News

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