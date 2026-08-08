Here's the live share price of Milestone Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Milestone Global
|-1.72
|-7.03
|-17.95
|-8.36
|-42.65
|1.35
|5.78
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Milestone Global has declined 42.65% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Milestone Global has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.31
|16.24
|10
|16.59
|16.49
|20
|17.15
|16.97
|50
|17.83
|17.86
|100
|19.39
|19.3
|200
|22.25
|21.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Milestone Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 21.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Milestone Global - Intimation Of Book Closure Of Register Of Members And Transfer Books And Notice Of AGM 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST IST
|Milestone Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, Considering And Approving The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Resul
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:09 PM IST IST
|Milestone Global - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Milestone Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:41 PM IST IST
|Milestone Global - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount
Source: Dion Global
Milestone Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KA1990PLC011082 and registration number is 011082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milestone Global is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Milestone Global is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Milestone Global is ₹8.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Milestone Global are ₹16.00 and ₹16.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milestone Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milestone Global is ₹31.04 and 52-week low of Milestone Global is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Milestone Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.03% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -42.65% over 1 year, 1.35% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milestone Global are 10.67 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global