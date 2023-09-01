Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Milestone Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KA1990PLC011082 and registration number is 011082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Milestone Global Ltd. is ₹8.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Milestone Global Ltd. is 12.97 and PB ratio of Milestone Global Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milestone Global Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milestone Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milestone Global Ltd. is ₹22.00 and 52-week low of Milestone Global Ltd. is ₹12.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.