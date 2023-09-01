Follow Us

Milestone Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MILESTONE GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.00 Closed
4.940.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Milestone Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.00₹17.00
₹17.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.31₹22.00
₹17.00
Open Price
₹17.00
Prev. Close
₹16.20
Volume
102

Milestone Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117
  • R217
  • R317
  • Pivot
    17
  • S117
  • S217
  • S317

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.7216.33
  • 1020.8316.2
  • 2020.215.82
  • 5018.915.65
  • 10016.9815.95
  • 20015.2615.97

Milestone Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Milestone Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Milestone Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Milestone Global Ltd.

Milestone Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KA1990PLC011082 and registration number is 011082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Alok Krishna Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Ms. Alka Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajeev Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Somendra Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mast Ram Tek Chand Bhardwaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Milestone Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Milestone Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Milestone Global Ltd. is ₹8.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Milestone Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Milestone Global Ltd. is 12.97 and PB ratio of Milestone Global Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Milestone Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milestone Global Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milestone Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milestone Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milestone Global Ltd. is ₹22.00 and 52-week low of Milestone Global Ltd. is ₹12.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

