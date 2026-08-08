Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Milestone Furniture Share Price

NSE
BSE

MILESTONE FURNITURE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Milestone Furniture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.63 Closed
-4.97₹ -1.34
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Milestone Furniture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.63₹25.63
₹25.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.18₹31.66
₹25.63
Open Price
₹25.63
Prev. Close
₹26.97
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Milestone Furniture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Milestone Furniture		0-4.97-12.47-8.46165.0567.95-2.24
Sheela Foam		-14.25-10.2717.1410.56-0.23-16.54-10.67
Responsive Industries		-1.75-20.34-8.08-11.48-17.61-7.605.62
Wakefit Innovations		1.961.67-3.33-31.28-33.57-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.5021.882.97-4.83-16.59-19.37-22.63
Stanley Lifestyles		-5.84-4.99-15.03-17.84-52.51-32.22-20.81
Tirupati Foam		-4.2137.182.5412.340.44-4.25-2.10
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		14.7014.70-18.79-18.9313.0541.4311.42
Golden Carpets		-0.17-1.83-9.107.78-14.586.5115.50
Magenta Lifecare		04.10-8.64-23.05-23.74-40.11-26.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Milestone Furniture has gained 165.05% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Milestone Furniture has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Responsive Industries (5.62%).

Milestone Furniture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Milestone Furniture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.9526.67
1026.9326.74
2026.6226.84
5027.8227.33
10028.4326.57
20022.6222.94

Source: Dion Global

Milestone Furniture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Milestone Furniture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Milestone Furniture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTMilestone Furniture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTMilestone Furniture - Delay In Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202
Apr 30, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTMilestone Furniture - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 08, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTMilestone Furniture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 18, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTMilestone Furniture - Results-Delay in Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Milestone Furniture

Milestone Furniture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH2014PLC254131 and registration number is 254131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mayank Rasiklal Kotadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Yogeshwar Sonar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akshay Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Muskan Rana
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Payal Vatsal Thakkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Milestone Furniture Share Price

What is the share price of Milestone Furniture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milestone Furniture is ₹25.63 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Milestone Furniture?

The Milestone Furniture is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Milestone Furniture?

The market cap of Milestone Furniture is ₹23.83 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Milestone Furniture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Milestone Furniture are ₹25.63 and ₹25.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milestone Furniture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milestone Furniture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milestone Furniture is ₹31.66 and 52-week low of Milestone Furniture is ₹9.18 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Milestone Furniture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Milestone Furniture has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -12.47% over 3 months, 165.05% over 1 year, 67.95% across 3 years, and -2.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Milestone Furniture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milestone Furniture are 0.00 and 0.98 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Milestone Furniture News

More Milestone Furniture News
Market Pulse