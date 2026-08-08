Here's the live share price of Milestone Furniture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Milestone Furniture
|0
|-4.97
|-12.47
|-8.46
|165.05
|67.95
|-2.24
|Sheela Foam
|-14.25
|-10.27
|17.14
|10.56
|-0.23
|-16.54
|-10.67
|Responsive Industries
|-1.75
|-20.34
|-8.08
|-11.48
|-17.61
|-7.60
|5.62
|Wakefit Innovations
|1.96
|1.67
|-3.33
|-31.28
|-33.57
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.50
|21.88
|2.97
|-4.83
|-16.59
|-19.37
|-22.63
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-5.84
|-4.99
|-15.03
|-17.84
|-52.51
|-32.22
|-20.81
|Tirupati Foam
|-4.21
|37.18
|2.54
|12.34
|0.44
|-4.25
|-2.10
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|14.70
|14.70
|-18.79
|-18.93
|13.05
|41.43
|11.42
|Golden Carpets
|-0.17
|-1.83
|-9.10
|7.78
|-14.58
|6.51
|15.50
|Magenta Lifecare
|0
|4.10
|-8.64
|-23.05
|-23.74
|-40.11
|-26.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Milestone Furniture has gained 165.05% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Milestone Furniture has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Responsive Industries (5.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.95
|26.67
|10
|26.93
|26.74
|20
|26.62
|26.84
|50
|27.82
|27.33
|100
|28.43
|26.57
|200
|22.62
|22.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Milestone Furniture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Milestone Furniture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Milestone Furniture - Delay In Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202
|Apr 30, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Milestone Furniture - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 08, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Milestone Furniture - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 18, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Milestone Furniture - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Milestone Furniture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH2014PLC254131 and registration number is 254131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milestone Furniture is ₹25.63 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Milestone Furniture is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Milestone Furniture is ₹23.83 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Milestone Furniture are ₹25.63 and ₹25.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milestone Furniture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milestone Furniture is ₹31.66 and 52-week low of Milestone Furniture is ₹9.18 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Milestone Furniture has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -12.47% over 3 months, 165.05% over 1 year, 67.95% across 3 years, and -2.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Milestone Furniture are 0.00 and 0.98 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global