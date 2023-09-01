Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Milestone Furniture Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MILESTONE FURNITURE LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.83 Closed
-3.4-0.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Milestone Furniture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.83₹5.01
₹4.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.77₹10.10
₹4.83
Open Price
₹5.01
Prev. Close
₹5.00
Volume
15,000

Milestone Furniture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.95
  • R25.07
  • R35.13
  • Pivot
    4.89
  • S14.77
  • S24.71
  • S34.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.095.04
  • 103.15.14
  • 203.085.31
  • 503.65.66
  • 1006.415.95
  • 200146.61

Milestone Furniture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.78-16.00-30.50-20.3044.18-48.34-85.79
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Milestone Furniture Ltd. Share Holdings

Milestone Furniture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
19 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Milestone Furniture Ltd.

Milestone Furniture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH2014PLC254131 and registration number is 254131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Digambar Sudam Songhare
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akash Vinayak Parte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shareen Jacob
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Khushdeep Singh Mann
    Independent Director

FAQs on Milestone Furniture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Milestone Furniture Ltd.?

The market cap of Milestone Furniture Ltd. is ₹4.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Milestone Furniture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Milestone Furniture Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Milestone Furniture Ltd. is 0.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Milestone Furniture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Milestone Furniture Ltd. is ₹4.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Milestone Furniture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Milestone Furniture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Milestone Furniture Ltd. is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of Milestone Furniture Ltd. is ₹2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data