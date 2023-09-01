Follow Us

MIDWEST GOLD LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.98 Closed
00
As on Jun 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Midwest Gold Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.98₹32.98
₹32.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.05₹34.65
₹32.98
Open Price
₹32.98
Prev. Close
₹32.98
Volume
0

Midwest Gold Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.98
  • R232.98
  • R332.98
  • Pivot
    32.98
  • S132.98
  • S232.98
  • S332.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.3431.04
  • 102930.75
  • 2024.7830.24
  • 5020.526.67
  • 10015.7522.6
  • 20013.240

Midwest Gold Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Midwest Gold Ltd. Share Holdings

Midwest Gold Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Midwest Gold Ltd.

Midwest Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13200TG1990PLC163511 and registration number is 011396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudi Malyadri
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. B Satyanarayana Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kukreti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rao Sasikanth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Rajyalakshmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G Bhaskara Rao
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Midwest Gold Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Midwest Gold Ltd.?

The market cap of Midwest Gold Ltd. is ₹10.78 Cr as on Jun 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Midwest Gold Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Midwest Gold Ltd. is -1.11 and PB ratio of Midwest Gold Ltd. is -0.52 as on Jun 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Midwest Gold Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Midwest Gold Ltd. is ₹32.98 as on Jun 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Midwest Gold Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Midwest Gold Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Midwest Gold Ltd. is ₹34.65 and 52-week low of Midwest Gold Ltd. is ₹26.05 as on Jun 14, 2023.

