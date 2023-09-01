Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.00
|3.09
|3.09
|4.53
|4.20
|272.66
|153.69
|26.77
|41.27
|63.76
|90.14
|4.09
|343.88
|284.14
|-0.25
|-2.89
|-9.33
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|3.42
|6.48
|13.28
|29.74
|-43.56
|8.92
|9.27
|-0.99
|-4.74
|60.58
|76.13
|52.03
|642.12
|665.55
|5.91
|19.22
|27.75
|19.14
|-0.68
|89.78
|-17.19
|4.30
|7.08
|12.39
|3.59
|-7.49
|68.19
|-8.12
|-1.17
|8.02
|17.06
|41.07
|32.30
|148.20
|-12.67
|12.06
|-8.99
|81.29
|61.03
|69.73
|823.53
|403.21
|-0.40
|13.48
|17.82
|32.04
|-8.80
|97.79
|-5.65
|17.26
|8.53
|11.25
|0.90
|-6.13
|325.53
|109.91
|1.01
|-5.21
|0
|0
|0.76
|65.29
|48.15
|5.00
|-22.73
|-12.26
|-3.09
|9.96
|191.17
|113.59
|-3.82
|21.83
|8.62
|4.43
|-55.70
|-26.53
|-47.86
|10.11
|102.64
|7.90
|22.67
|153.21
|151.82
|151.82
|-10.62
|-15.83
|8.60
|20.81
|8.99
|601.39
|1.00
|1.74
|2.61
|-2.90
|-22.79
|-37.43
|-15.48
|-68.77
|0
|0
|-9.98
|-22.67
|132.00
|250.00
|-10.77
|0.59
|13.33
|6.25
|15.80
|-15.42
|81.82
|33.33
|6.01
|15.38
|-15.49
|10.29
|-8.54
|226.09
|40.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Midwest Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13200TG1990PLC163511 and registration number is 011396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Midwest Gold Ltd. is ₹10.78 Cr as on Jun 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Midwest Gold Ltd. is -1.11 and PB ratio of Midwest Gold Ltd. is -0.52 as on Jun 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Midwest Gold Ltd. is ₹32.98 as on Jun 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Midwest Gold Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Midwest Gold Ltd. is ₹34.65 and 52-week low of Midwest Gold Ltd. is ₹26.05 as on Jun 14, 2023.