The share price of Mishra Dhantu Nigam, better known as Midhani is in focus as the company is set to announce the list of shareholders eligible for its dividend payout.

In a recent board meeting, the defense PSU declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.85 per equity share of Rs 10. This marks the first interim dividend payout by the company for FY26.

So when is the record date? And what all recent developments have taken place within this PSU stock?

Here’s all you need to know:

1. Midhani: Interim dividend record date

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the PSU has fixed the record date of March 19 for determining the entitlement of its interim dividend payout.

The record date is especially important for shareholders, as it is the date on which the company finalizes the list of shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. To qualify, investors must hold shares and be recorded in the company’s book on or before this date.

2. Midhani Stock Performance

The defence PSU’s share price ended at Rs 320.10, up nearly 4% from its previous close. Over the past one month the stock has declined by over 11%. However, over the past one year the stock has given a return of nearly 21%.

During today’s trade, stock touched an intraday low of Rs 305.30, while its intraday high was posted at Rs 327. As of Mid-March the dividend yield for the stock stood at nearly 0.28%.

3. Midhani receives NADCAP accreditation

On March 17, the defence manufacturer’s heat treatment facility was awarded with NADCAP Accredition. (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program)

“Achieving NADCAP accreditation would further strengthen MIDHANI’s capability to support critical aerospace and defence programs with world‐class metallurgical processing,” the PSU said in its official statement.

4. Midhani: Q3FY26 Financials

For the quarter ended December, the company reported net profit of Rs 27.4 crore, up nearly 1% YoY from Rs 25.2 crore reported in Q3FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations was posted at Rs 274.5 crore, marking a 17% YoY growth against Rs 234.2 crore reported in the same quarter last year.