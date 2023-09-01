Follow Us

MIDEAST PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.72 Closed
4.890.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.72₹4.72
₹4.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.80₹5.56
₹4.72
Open Price
₹4.72
Prev. Close
₹4.50
Volume
27

Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.72
  • R24.72
  • R34.72
  • Pivot
    4.72
  • S14.72
  • S24.72
  • S34.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.34.25
  • 105.324.12
  • 205.23.98
  • 505.053.84
  • 1005.193.94
  • 2004.324.15

Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.4026.8838.8240.90-6.35-28.48-0.63
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. Share Holdings

Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd.

Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1991PLC062925 and registration number is 062925. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishor A Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti K Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sharad Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Nakhe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd.?

The market cap of Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. is ₹2.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. is 23.96 and PB ratio of Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. is ₹4.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. is ₹5.56 and 52-week low of Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

