Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mideast Portfolio Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

MIDEAST PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mideast Portfolio Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.68 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.93
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mideast Portfolio Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.68₹40.50
₹36.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.85₹46.11
₹36.68
Open Price
₹38.61
Prev. Close
₹38.61
Volume
2,124

Source: Dion Global

Mideast Portfolio Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mideast Portfolio Management		-8.304.8052.83118.9948.56120.9656.56
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mideast Portfolio Management has gained 48.56% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mideast Portfolio Management has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Mideast Portfolio Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mideast Portfolio Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.7439.29
1039.6639.44
2039.1838.87
5034.5735.26
10028.230.63
20023.3626.25

Source: Dion Global

Mideast Portfolio Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mideast Portfolio Management saw a drop in promoter holding to 2.82%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 97.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mideast Portfolio Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTMideast Portfolio - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Result Of The Company For The Fir
Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTMideast Portfolio - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTMideast Portfolio - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 09, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTMideast Portfolio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 09, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTMideast Portfolio - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Alteration In The Object Clause Of The Memorandum

Source: Dion Global

About Mideast Portfolio Management

Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1991PLC062925 and registration number is 062925. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishor A Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Poonam Kishor Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shrikant Nakhe
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Khusi Rajendra Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samrat Arvind Bumb
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bipin Devrajbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rakhi Jayantilal Upadhyay
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandipbhai Pravinbhai Patel
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Mideast Portfolio Management Share Price

What is the share price of Mideast Portfolio Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mideast Portfolio Management is ₹36.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mideast Portfolio Management?

The Mideast Portfolio Management is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mideast Portfolio Management?

The market cap of Mideast Portfolio Management is ₹18.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mideast Portfolio Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mideast Portfolio Management are ₹40.50 and ₹36.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mideast Portfolio Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mideast Portfolio Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mideast Portfolio Management is ₹46.11 and 52-week low of Mideast Portfolio Management is ₹13.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mideast Portfolio Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mideast Portfolio Management has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 4.8% for the past month, 52.83% over 3 months, 48.56% over 1 year, 120.96% across 3 years, and 56.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mideast Portfolio Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mideast Portfolio Management are 21.49 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mideast Portfolio Management News

More Mideast Portfolio Management News
Market Pulse