Here's the live share price of Mideast Portfolio Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mideast Portfolio Management
|-8.30
|4.80
|52.83
|118.99
|48.56
|120.96
|56.56
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mideast Portfolio Management has gained 48.56% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mideast Portfolio Management has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.74
|39.29
|10
|39.66
|39.44
|20
|39.18
|38.87
|50
|34.57
|35.26
|100
|28.2
|30.63
|200
|23.36
|26.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mideast Portfolio Management saw a drop in promoter holding to 2.82%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 97.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Mideast Portfolio - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Result Of The Company For The Fir
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Mideast Portfolio - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Mideast Portfolio - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Mideast Portfolio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Mideast Portfolio - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Alteration In The Object Clause Of The Memorandum
Source: Dion Global
Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1991PLC062925 and registration number is 062925. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mideast Portfolio Management is ₹36.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mideast Portfolio Management is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mideast Portfolio Management is ₹18.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mideast Portfolio Management are ₹40.50 and ₹36.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mideast Portfolio Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mideast Portfolio Management is ₹46.11 and 52-week low of Mideast Portfolio Management is ₹13.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mideast Portfolio Management has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 4.8% for the past month, 52.83% over 3 months, 48.56% over 1 year, 120.96% across 3 years, and 56.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mideast Portfolio Management are 21.49 and 4.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global