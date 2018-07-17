Midcaps witness a steady collapse in m-cap so far in 2018

Nifty IT was the only sectoral index which managed to end the session with gains on Monday, ending the day 0.57% higher.

The Nifty Midcap has lost 15.8% in 2018 so far, leaving investors with fairly large losses. Some 33 of the stocks have lost 25% each since the beginning of the current calendar year, with Vakrangee and PC Jeweller plunging as much as 88% and 80.5%, respectively. Interestingly, of the 135 trading sessions so far this year, 75 days saw the midcap gauge closing in the red.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 2.6% on Monday to hit a near-one-year low of 17,794. Market breadth was firmly tilted in favour of sellers, as a result of which midcaps bore the brunt.

While state-owned lenders such as Bank of India and Union Bank of India have declined 54.5% and 48.4%, respectively, during the period, Canara Bank saw its shares coming off by 38.6%. Other public sector companies such as NBCC, MRPL, Engineers India, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and National Aluminium also declined in the range of 33% to 50.2%.

Morgan Stanley believes that despite the recent drawdown the mid-cap valuations are still looking stretched. “Indian stocks are jostling weak emerging markets, rising rates, higher oil prices, an election year and relatively rich mid-cap valuations,” the brokerage said in a note to investors on Monday.

The recent PSU debutant — HUDCO, which listed at a 21% premium — has lost all the gains since listing and trades below its issue price of Rs 60.

Only 11 companies of the Nifty midcap index could give double-digit growth in 2018, with software companies like Mindtree, Mphasis and Hexaware Technologies leading the pack.

